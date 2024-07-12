Just What the Doctor Ordered: 2024 OpenText Hackathon to Focus on Sustainability in Healthcare

Hackathon to drive innovation and inspire developers to make a difference with their skills

WATERLOO, ON, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that its 2024 Hackathon, Hacknosis: Sustainable MedTech, opens July 15, ending on August 15. The main objective of the virtual event is to develop a solution, using at least one OpenText API, that solves challenges in MedTech sustainability, social sustainable design and carbon accounting in technology.

According to the recent global OpenText IT Sustainability Report, 97 percent of organizations have adopted or plan to adopt sustainability initiatives. However, the biggest challenge in implementing these plans is the lack of proper tools and/or expertise, with only 50 percent of respondents using software to help track their IT carbon footprint. The 2024 Hackathon will address this issue with the requirement that participants develop technologies – apps, programs, etc. – that enhance existing OpenText solutions or lead to sustainability initiatives for organizations that are currently using OpenText solutions.

The Hackathon will award cash prizes for first, second and third place in three categories. The categories include:

MedTech sustainability - Create a solution that addresses sustainability challenges in healthcare/biotech, cold chain, supply chain and waste management.

Social - Create a solution that addresses social sustainability processes: such as mental health checker for health care professionals, DEI reports and workflows for processes.

Technology - Create a solution that monitors the carbon emissions produced by medical devices (hardware or software emissions).

"Hackathons are invaluable events that foster creativity and innovation, driving significant value across industries. By bringing together diverse groups of developers, designers, and problem-solvers, hackathons create a collaborative environment where fresh ideas and unique solutions can be created," said John Radko, senior vice president, Engineering, OpenText. "These events encourage participants to think outside the box and tackle real-world challenges, often resulting in groundbreaking technologies and applications. The rapid prototyping and agile development practices inherent to hackathons accelerate the innovation cycle, transforming novel concepts into viable solutions that drive long-term value and growth."

The OpenText 2023 Hackathon, themed Hacknosis: Optimizing Patient Experiences, saw five winners, including AllegroGraph who developed PatientGraph, an AI-driven clinical insight solution that enables healthcare providers to simplify data presentation to doctors, administrators and patients. PatientGraph demonstrates a real-world value of leveraging the AI capabilities within the OpenText Aviator Thrust API to reduce complexity for doctors and administrators to achieve better patient outcomes. PatientGraph has just been released to the market, and is now available on the OpenText Marketplace.

This year's winners will be announced on the Hacknosis: Sustainable MedTech page in September 2024. Winning technologies and the challenges faced will be highlighted during a series of events in late 2024 and early 2025. More information and registration can be found here.

