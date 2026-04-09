JUNO OTC, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF LSL PHARMA GROUP, SIGNS BINDING TERM SHEET WITH INSTAPILL PRIVATE LIMITED TO SUPPLY PRIVATE LABEL LORATADINE 10 MG RDT IN CANADA

The commercial launch is planned for June 2027 subject to Health Canada approval

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) ("LSL Pharma" or the "Company"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced the signing of a binding term sheet with Instapill Private Limited (Instapill) for the supply of private label Loratadine 10 mg rapid dissolve tablets (RDT) to Canadian retailers. The product is bioequivalent to Claritin RDT and positions LSL Pharma in the large, recurring over-the-counter (OTC) allergy category, addressing strong and growing consumer demand. The Canadian OTC allergy category is estimated at $60 million and growing at 8% per year.

This agreement builds on the momentum generated by Juno OTC's initial collaboration with Instapill for Loperamide 2 mg RDT, equivalent to Imodium RDT, which is now widely distributed under private label across major Canadian retailers and delivering robust commercial performance.

Through this strategic partnership with Instapill, a global leader in rapid dissolve technology, LSL Pharma, via its private label division Juno OTC, secures access to a pipeline of innovative dosage formats designed for convenience, speed, and enhanced patient compliance. The Company is actively advancing additional OTC RDT products with the goal of building a broad, high-volume portfolio across multiple therapeutic categories.

"Signing this term sheet with Instapill is a testament to Juno OTC's execution capabilities and accelerates our growth trajectory in the consumer health space," said Francois Roberge, President & Chief Executive Officer of LSL Pharma. "The strong market adoption of our Loperamide RDT has validated our commercialization model and confirms the potential of our RDT platform. By expanding into high-demand categories like Loratadine, we are positioning Juno OTC as a leading supplier of innovative, high-quality private label RDT products in Canada. With proven commercial traction and a growing pipeline, we are well positioned to drive sustainable revenue growth and deliver long-term shareholder value."

With more than 40 products currently on the market and 10 new products expected to be launched over the next 12 months, Juno OTC is rapidly increasing its presence in the pharmaceutical OTC market in Canada.

About Juno OTC Inc.

Juno OTC is a leading supplier in the Canadian private label consumer healthcare OTC market providing key Canadian retailers with core product offerings under the retailers' own recognized private label brands and strategic new opportunities to build the mutual business. With a strong legacy in this market, Juno OTC is recognized for providing the highest quality products along with a track record of partnership with these Canadian retailers to build their overall presence and success in consumer healthcare. Juno OTC has all required Health Canada licenses for importing and distributing these products along with tremendous expertise in all areas of Regulatory and Quality Assurance that is required for the Canadian market.

About LSL Pharma Group Inc.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. Leveraging its technical expertise, certified facilities, and experienced team, LSL Pharma delivers high-quality solutions that meet the highest industry standards. The wholly-owned subsidiaries of LSL Pharma include Steri-Med Pharma Inc., LSL Laboratory Inc., Virage Santé Inc., Dermolab Pharma Ltd., Laboratoire Du-Var Inc. and Juno OTC Inc. For more information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition, belief, estimate or opinion, or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "aim", "plan" "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential changes in market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events referred to in the forward-looking statements will transpire, and if any of them do, the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Corporation does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Groupe LSL PHARMA INC.

François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer, (514) 664-7700, E-mail: [email protected]; Luc Mainville, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 664-7700 Ext: 301, E-mail: [email protected]