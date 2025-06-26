CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- JuliaHub today unveiled Dyad, a powerful system that brings modern software agility to the world of hardware system design. A central theme behind our Dyad suite of tools is bringing together traditional physics-based modeling with Scientific Machine Learning (SciML) and Generative AI for model-based design in a way that's safe, interpretable, and engineer-approved for safety-critical applications.

Dr. Viral Shah, JuliaHub CEO and Co-Creator of Julia, explains "Dyad leverages our significant experience with the Julia ecosystem that is trusted by over a million users worldwide. Working closely with customers across aerospace, semiconductors, manufacturing and energy industries, we have developed Dyad to overcome the challenges of yesterday's siloed tools."

From fast prototyping to production deployment, Dyad supports the entire product lifecycle through:

A textual programming interface that is first class for software development, and a Graphical User Interface (GUI) for engineers, with one-to-one mapping between the two interfaces





Agentic AI workflows to develop models, convert models from legacy systems, and significantly improve engineer productivity through a focus on product design





Integrated simulation and plotting workflows leveraging the rich ecosystem of analysis capabilities such as optimization and control systems already available via the Julia ecosystem





Software engineering principles that help create scalable, collaborative projects centered around modeling, analysis and digital engineering





SciML-native primitives that allow for model discovery, auto-completion of missing physics, and a seamless integration of field data into models for digital twins





Importing and exporting of Functional Mock-up Units (FMUs) to interoperate with the rich ecosystem of upstream and downstream digital engineering tools

Dr. Michael Tiller, designer of Dyad at JuliaHub adds: "Throughout my career, I've lamented the fact that engineering tools seem to be decades behind the state-of-the-art in software and technology. Dyad is our attempt to reimagine modeling, simulation and analysis tools to leverage fully modern technologies and capitalize on the incredible advances in AI."

Dyad Studio is available under a source available license that allows engineers to see how Dyad works under the hood, and is free for educational and personal non-commercial use, with commercial licenses available from JuliaHub. More information is available at https://juliahub.com/products/dyad and https://help.juliahub.com/dyad/dev/.

About JuliaHub



JuliaHub's mission is to empower those tackling the world's toughest scientific and technical challenges with cutting-edge tools in a seamless, secure environment. JuliaHub combines advanced mathematical computing and machine learning expertise to enable Scientific Machine Learning (SciML) techniques, Digital Twin modeling, and next-generation modeling and simulation in pharmaceutical, aerospace, automotive and other industries.

About Dyad



Dyad brings together cloud-native infrastructure, differentiable programming, and modular extensibility to support next-generation engineering workflows. Dyad enables the development of continuously improving digital models by integrating AI with Scientific Machine Learning (SciML) in a safe, engineer-in-the-loop, environment. Dyad empowers teams to deploy smarter, faster, and more reliable systems without compromising the rigor of traditional engineering for over-the-air updates, predictive maintenance and real-time performance tuning. Dyad Studio is a powerful Visual Studio Code (VS Code) extension for the Dyad Modeling Language – engineered for professionals who need more than what traditional modeling GUIs can offer. Our next release will be Dyad Builder which provides a graphical user interface for quickly constructing and analyzing system level models. Both of these tools are part of our Dyad platform, an AI-enabled system modeling system built from the ground up for the era of Software-Defined Machines.

