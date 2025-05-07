GATINEAU, QC, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that there will be a judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Terrebonne (Quebec).

Following a validation of the results in the electoral district of Terrebonne, the difference between the two leading candidates was 44 votes. A judicial recount must take place if the difference between the number of votes cast for the candidate with the most votes and the number of votes cast for any other candidate is less than one one-thousandth (1/1000) or 0.1% of the valid votes cast.

The recount will be conducted by Justice Danielle Turcotte of the Superior Court of Quebec, district of Terrebonne, and will begin on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the 2C2B Coworking office at 3235 De la Gare Avenue, Mascouche, Quebec. The results of the recount will be published on Elections Canada's website after the recount is completed.

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

