GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that there will be a judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Terra Nova—The Peninsulas (Newfoundland and Labrador).

Following a validation of the results in the electoral district of Terra Nova—The Peninsulas, the difference between the two leading candidates was 12 votes. A judicial recount must take place if the difference between the number of votes cast for the candidate with the most votes and the number of votes cast for any other candidate is less than one one-thousandth (1/1000) or 0.1% of the valid votes cast.

The recount will be conducted by Justice Garrett Handrigan of the Superior Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, district of Terra Nova—The Peninsulas, and will begin on Monday, May 12, 2025, at the St. Gabriel's Hall, 254 Ville Marie Drive, Marystown, Newfoundland and Labrador. The results of the recount will be published on Elections Canada's website after the recount is completed.

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]