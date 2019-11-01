Judicial Recount to Be Held in the Electoral District of Hochelaga

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that there will be a judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Hochelaga (Quebec).

Following a validation of the results in the electoral district of Hochelaga (Quebec), the difference between the two leading candidates was 328 votes. A candidate requested the recount.

The recount will be conducted by a judge of the Superior Court of Quebec and will begin on November 4, 2019, at 5455 Chauveau St. East, Montreal, Quebec. The results of the recount will be published on Elections Canada's website after the recount is completed.

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

