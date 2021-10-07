GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that there will be a judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Davenport (Ontario).

Following a validation of the results in the electoral district of Davenport (Ontario), the difference between the two leading candidates was 76 votes. Alejandra Bravo, candidate for the New Democratic Party of Canada, requested the recount.

The recount will be conducted by Justice Marie-Andrée Vermette of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and will begin on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 501 Alliance Avenue, Toronto, Ontario. The results of the recount will be published on Elections Canada's website after the recount is completed.

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

