Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Davenport
Oct 15, 2021, 16:20 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Davenport (Ontario) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount.
The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Marie-Andrée Vermette on October 15, 2021.
The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Davenport, which were validated before the recount began. The validated results for all candidates in the electoral district are as follows:
|
Party
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Liberal
|
Julie Dzerowicz
|
19,930
|
NDP-New Democratic Party
|
Alejandra Bravo
|
19,854
|
Conservative
|
Jenny Kalimbet
|
4,774
|
People's Party - PPC
|
Tara Dos Remedios
|
1,499
|
Green Party
|
Adrian Currie
|
1,087
|
Independent
|
Troy Young
|
86
|
Independent
|
Chai Kalevar
|
77
More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
