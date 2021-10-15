Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Davenport

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Davenport (Ontario) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount.

The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Marie-Andrée Vermette on October 15, 2021.

The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Davenport, which were validated before the recount began. The validated results for all candidates in the electoral district are as follows:





Party Candidate Votes Liberal Julie Dzerowicz 19,930 NDP-New Democratic Party Alejandra Bravo 19,854 Conservative Jenny Kalimbet 4,774 People's Party - PPC Tara Dos Remedios 1,499 Green Party Adrian Currie 1,087 Independent Troy Young 86 Independent Chai Kalevar 77

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca .

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca

Related Links

https://www.elections.ca/

