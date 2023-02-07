Jublee is hitting the shelves of Ontario's cannabis dispensaries with its innovative new edible products

This launch reflects the diversification of the edible cannabis product segment in Canada.

SAINTE-CECILE-DE-MILTON, QC, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Gayonica Inc., specialists in innovative cannabis product development and cannabinoid extraction, announced the first launch of two of its edible products in Ontario. The cannabinoid-enriched fruit bites are sold under the Jublee brand.

After a strong launch in Quebec, this development is a testament to Gayonica's emergence as an innovative company that integrates well-dosed products and local ingredients into the world of edible cannabis. Each ingredient is carefully selected to play very specific roles in these unique fruit bites.

"We've been patiently working for years to craft the ideal products that could be understood as THE alternative to classic sugary edibles made with artificial sugars and synthetic ingredients" Alexandre Poulin, Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer.

The edible cannabis market is dominated by gummies and chocolate. Jublee's fruit bites offer a different approach to the consumption of cannabinoids.

These products, geared towards specific effects, are named after the two featured ingredients that sign each of their identities.

For more information about Gayonica Inc. and its brands, please visit our website at www.gayonica.ca

About Gayonica Inc.

Gayonica brings together cutting-edge expertise in the formulation of cannabis products as well as state-of-the-art knowledge of their use, purification, segregation, and analysis. Our team of innovators specializes in the formulation of effect-specific products, producing high-quality extracts. Our science-based approach allows us to offer innovative and proven cannabis extracts and products. The foundation for a partnership that will allow us to grow together, naturally.

For further information: Press contact: Alexandre Poulin, Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer, 514-817-6527, [email protected]