Jones Soda Sets Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET

SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company"), today announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call. Chief Executive Officer Scott Harvey and Chief Financial Officer Brian Meadows will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

During the question-and-answer period, management will address common themes and questions submitted through the webcast portal. Participants who wish to ask a question should join the call via the webcast.

Conference Call

Jones Soda will hold a conference call 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on August 13, 2026 to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Harvey and Chief Financial Officer Brian Meadows will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. During the question-and-answer period, management will address common themes and questions submitted through the webcast portal. Participants who wish to ask a question should join the call via the webcast and submit their questions during the call.

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast and Q&A: Link

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13762150

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the call, please contact Hayden IR at 1-646-755-7412.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 27, 2026.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer. The Company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The Company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, or https://gomaryjones.com.

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.

Investor Contact: HAYDEN IR, James Carbonara, (646)-755-7412, [email protected]; Brett Maas, (646) 536-7331, [email protected]