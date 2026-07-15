Jones Soda Expands Craft Soda Portfolio with Zero Sugar Lineup at Western Canada Club Stores

New lineup delivers the bold, exceptional craft soda flavor consumers love--without the sugar or calories

SEATTLE, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda brand known for its bold flavors, premium ingredients, and fan-submitted labels, today announced the introduction of its Zero Sugar Craft Soda lineup at Western Canada Club Stores.

As consumer demand for lower-sugar beverages continues to grow, Jones Soda is expanding its portfolio with a zero-sugar offering that stays true to the brand's craft soda heritage. Jones Zero delivers the bold, authentic flavors consumers expect from Jones while providing a zero sugar, zero calorie option for today's evolving lifestyles.

The Jones Zero Sugar Craft Soda lineup features four fan favorites: Berry Lemonade, Orange & Cream, Cream Soda, and Root Beer. Each flavor is crafted to deliver the authentic Jones craft soda experience, proving consumers do not have to sacrifice exceptional taste to enjoy zero sugar and zero calories.

"Consumers are telling us exactly what they want: they want less sugar, but they refuse to compromise on taste," said Scott Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Jones Soda Co. "That is exactly why we created Jones Zero. These are not simply zero sugar sodas; they are authentic craft sodas delivering the bold, exceptional flavors our fans have come to expect from Jones. Just as importantly, Jones Zero gives many longtime fans who have moved away from sugary beverages a reason to come back to the craft soda they remember and love. If we can bring those fans back to Jones with a craft soda that delivers the taste they remember, without the sugar or calories, we have accomplished exactly what we set out to do."

To celebrate the launch, Jones is introducing Show Us Your Aftertaste Face, a social-first campaign inspired by one of the biggest frustrations consumers have with many zero sugar beverages: the aftertaste.

The campaign invites fans to post their funniest "aftertaste face" or better yet, show they do not have one after drinking Jones Zero. Consumers can share photos or videos on social media, tag Jones Soda, and use the campaign hashtag for a chance to win a year's supply of Jones Soda.

The campaign reflects what has always made Jones different: listening to consumers and creating products they genuinely want to drink. By combining exceptional craft soda flavor with zero sugar and zero calories, Jones continues to redefine what consumers should expect from a better soda.

Jones Zero Sugar Craft Sodas are available now at participating Western Canada Club Stores.

For more information, visit jonessoda.com or follow @jonessodaco on social media.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer. The Company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The Company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation in both Canada and the United States, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the size of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward‐looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward‐looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that such forward‐looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release including, without limitation, that the Company will be able to utilize the net proceeds of the Offering in the manner intended; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and assumptions regarding political and regulatory stability and stability in financial and capital markets.

Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others: the risk that the Company may not be able to use the proceeds of the Offering as intended; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the lack of demand for the Company's products and services; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel; competition; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligation; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time.

The forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additionally, Jones Soda undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this press release.

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.

For further information: Media Contact: Eric Schnabel, (206) 436-8736, [email protected]; Company Contact: Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, 1-206-624-3357; Investor Relations Contact: Clay Liolios, Gateway Group, Inc., 1-949-574-3860, [email protected].