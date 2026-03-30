Jones Soda Expands Fallout™ Beverage Platform with National Club Store Rollout of Sunset Sarsaparilla 12-Packs

SEATTLE, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA), a leading craft soda manufacturer, today announced the national rollout of Fallout™-inspired Sunset Sarsaparilla 12-packs to club store locations across the United States and Canada, marking the company's largest licensed club-store deployment to date.

Sunset Sarsaparilla 12-pack (CNW Group/Jones Soda Co.) Postcard one (CNW Group/Jones Soda Co.) Postcard two (CNW Group/Jones Soda Co.)

Convoys carrying the Sunset Sarsaparilla beverage are currently delivering products to club store warehouses throughout North America. The rollout significantly expands the availability of the previously limited-release product and establishes national club-channel distribution for the licensed beverage platform.

The Sunset Sarsaparilla launch builds on Jones Soda's partnership with Bethesda Softworks, bringing one of the most recognizable beverages from the globally successful Fallout franchise into physical retail distribution.

Jones Soda expects the rollout to contribute meaningful incremental revenue during 2026, supported by strong fan engagement, national retail visibility, and high-velocity club pack formats designed to drive repeat purchases.

"Expanding Sunset Sarsaparilla into national club distribution reflects the strength of our licensed partnership strategy and our ability to execute at scale with major retail partners," said Scott Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Jones Soda Co. "We are encouraged by the early retail response and sell-through indicators, which reinforce the demand for authentic collaborations that connect deeply with highly engaged fan communities."

The 12-pack format is designed specifically for the club channel, offering consumers a premium craft soda experience while delivering strong value and repeat purchase behavior. Each pack also includes exclusive collectible postcards featuring themed drink recipes, marking the first Jones Soda licensed release to incorporate collectible inserts designed to enhance consumer engagement and shareability.

Jones Soda has increasingly focused on leveraging licensed entertainment partnerships to drive incremental distribution and product velocity. Previous limited releases tied to pop-culture properties have historically generated outsized performance during initial launch windows relative to core SKUs.

The Fallout platform represents a key component of Jones Soda's broader strategy to accelerate growth through branded innovation, expanded national distribution, and high-engagement consumer experiences.

Looking ahead, Jones Soda expects the Fallout platform to expand through additional pack formats, geographies, and licensed activations throughout 2026, supported by sustained fan demand and growing retailer interest.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com.

About Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks LLC, part of the ZeniMax Media Inc. group of companies, is a worldwide publisher of interactive entertainment software. Titles published under the Bethesda label include such blockbuster franchises as The Elder Scrolls™, Fallout™, DOOM™, QUAKE™, Wolfenstein™, Dishonored™, The Evil Within™, Prey™, RAGE™, DEATHLOOP™, Ghostwire™: Tokyo, and Starfield™. Titles are trademarks of the ZeniMax group of companies. All rights reserved. For more information on Bethesda Softworks's products, visit www.bethesda.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as applicable securities legislation in Canada. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions readers that any forward‐looking statements provided by the Company are not a guarantee of future results or performance and that such forward‐looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will realize the expected benefits of the divestiture of its cannabis business, and that the sale of the Company's cannabis business will enable the Company to sharpen its strategic priorities and accelerate investment in its core soda, functional beverage, and adult beverage categories. Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.

Media Contact: Eric Schnabel, (206) 436-8736, [email protected]