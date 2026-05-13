Jones Soda Expands Canadian Distribution through 700 Circle K across Eastern Canada

SEATTLE, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA), a leading craft soda manufacturer, today announced a major expansion of its Canadian retail footprint through a new rollout into approximately 700 Circle K locations across Eastern Canada, including roughly 550 stores across Quebec and 150 locations throughout the Maritimes. This brings Jones Soda's total Canadian distribution to approximately 1,750 points of sale, an increase of 75% year-over-year. Beginning this month, Circle K stores will carry a lineup of Jones Soda's most recognizable and fan-favorite flavors, including Green Apple and Strawberry Lime, alongside a special release: the highly sought-after Nuka-Cola Quantum.

This expansion significantly increases Jones Soda's presence in the convenience channel and positions the brand to reach a broader audience of consumers seeking bold flavors, authentic branding, and culturally relevant beverages.

"We're seeing strong demand for brands that deliver both bold flavor and cultural relevance, and Circle K is an ideal partner to help us scale that momentum across Canada," said Scott Harvey CEO. "Canada has always been a core market for Jones Soda, and expanding our presence in La Belle Province has long been a key priority for the brand. Expanding our presence across approximately 700 Circle K stores, including a significant concentration in Quebec and growing distribution across the Maritimes, is a meaningful milestone for the brand. From our iconic craft sodas to the breakout success of Nuka-Cola Quantum, this launch creates new opportunities for consumers to discover what makes Jones Soda different."

The Eastern Canada rollout builds on Jones Soda's growing partnership with Circle K across the country. In Ontario, Circle K has recently expanded distribution of Jones Soda's Special Release program into approximately 300 locations, with continued growth expected. The collaboration has also extended into frozen and fountain formats, including the recent Nuka-Cola Quantum exclusive Froster and the Jones Soda Pineapple Polar Pop summer feature, further strengthening the brand's presence across multiple beverage platforms within the Circle K network.

The Circle K rollout reflects Jones Soda's continued momentum across convenience, grocery, club, and direct-to-consumer channels as the company expands distribution and introduces new consumers to the brand.

Consumers can find participating stores across Quebec, the Maritimes and Ontario throughout the summer and into the fall.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as applicable securities legislation in Canada. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions readers that any forward‐looking statements provided by the Company are not a guarantee of future results or performance and that such forward‐looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will realize the expected benefits of the divestiture of its cannabis business, and that the sale of the Company's cannabis business will enable the Company to sharpen its strategic priorities and accelerate investment in its core soda, functional beverage, and adult beverage categories. Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.

Investor Contact: James Carbonara, Hayden IR, (646)-755-7412, [email protected]; Brett Maas, Hayden IR, (646) 536-7331, [email protected]; Media Contact: Eric Schnabel, (206) 436-8736, [email protected]