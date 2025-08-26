JONES SODA CO. EXPANDS CLUB CHANNEL FOOTPRINT WITH SOUTHEAST COSTCO LAUNCH

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones" or the "Company"), the original craft soda brand known for its real cane sugar, vibrant flavors, and fan-submitted photo labels, has expanded its club channel presence with a limited-time launch into select Costco Wholesale warehouses across the Southeast U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The new 12-pack variety case includes four of Jones' most popular flavors—Orange & Cream, Cream Soda, Green Apple, and Berry Lemonade—in its signature 12 oz glass bottles, delivering bold taste and nostalgic appeal with high shelf impact. This expansion into Costco reinforces the brand's broader strategy to grow its footprint in high-velocity, high-visibility retail environments.

Strategic Regional Entry Across 8 Markets:

The Southeast launch covers key Costco locations across:

Georgia



Florida



North & South Carolina



Tennessee



Alabama



Puerto Rico

"We're seeing strong consumer thirst for differentiated beverage offerings in the club channel," said Scott Harvey, CEO of Jones Soda Co. "Our Southeast launch with Costco not only brings Jones to new markets—it demonstrates the scalability of our brand in a premium, family-friendly multipack format that delivers both excitement and value."

Club-Ready Format with Proven Appeal

The 12-pack glass bottle format is designed to appeal to both loyalists and new shoppers seeking premium soda experiences with nostalgic roots. As club buyers prioritize innovation and shelf disruption, Jones brings a unique point of difference:

Fan-fueled brand with authentic community engagement

with authentic community engagement Clean label credentials with real cane sugar and no high fructose corn syrup

credentials with real cane sugar and no high fructose corn syrup Shelf standout via colorful packaging and rotating photo labels

A Platform for Growth

This launch reflects Jones Soda Co.'s broader retail growth strategy, which includes expansion across grocery, specialty, convenience, and direct-to-consumer channels. The company is also diversifying its portfolio with emerging offerings like Pop Jones, a prebiotic soda line, and Zero Sugar formats to attract new households and meet evolving consumer needs.

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Jones Soda Co.® is a premium craft beverage company rooted in creativity and community. Best known for its glass-bottled cane sugar sodas with fan-submitted photo labels, the company continues to expand its portfolio and presence across key retail channels. Its products are distributed across North America in grocery, mass, club, convenience, and e-commerce.

To learn more, visit www.jonessoda.com or follow @jonessodaco on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

