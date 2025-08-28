Jones Soda to Present at the 2025 Gateway Conference on September 3rd

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company"), will participate in the 2025 Gateway Conference, which is being held September 3-4, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Jones Soda CEO Scott Harvey and CFO Brian Meadows are scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 3, at 8:30 am Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. In addition to the presentation, Harvey and Meadows will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jones, please contact the Gateway team at [email protected].

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com.

Company Contact: Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, 1-206-624-3357; Investor Relations Contact: Clay Liolios, Gateway Group, Inc., 1-949-574-3860, [email protected]