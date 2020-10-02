Jonathan Hughes Appointed Chief Operating Officer at NORR

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Brian Gerstmar, President and Chief Executive Officer of NORR, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Hughes, OAA, AAPEL, LEED© AP, as Chief Operating Officer of the global architecture and engineering firm.

Jonathan is a dynamic architect and leader that has served in increasingly senior roles at NORR for the past 18 years. He has become a recognized international authority in public buildings, secure facilities, heritage projects and education institutions.

"Jonathan has been a driving force in delivering complex large-scale buildings, ensuring our clients achieve their design goals and business objectives," said Gerstmar. "His ability to align project requirements with NORR's strategic delivery initiatives is a key reason that he has established an impressive list of satisfied clients, both new and returning. This is an important strength that he will leverage as COO across our multi-sector practice."

In his most recent role as Executive Vice President, Jonathan had overall accountability for strategic business development for Public Buildings throughout Canada and the United States, and worked across all of our A&E disciplines and market sectors to unify strategies and plans. He believes in leading by example, a philosophy that earned him a seat on the Board of Directors for the NORR group of companies in 2019.

"This is a great opportunity to bring together my passions for employee well-being, client relationships and design in a leadership role as COO," said Jonathan. "My focus will be to support and implement Brian's strategic vision of developing and strengthening NORR's position and reputation as an A&E leader for the next decade. I will draw upon the amazing talents of our employees to advance our design and technological prowess, ensuring that we consistently provide excellent services to our clients in our next era of growth."

NORR is an employee-owned consulting practice that has set the standard for timeless designs around the world. With offices in Canada, the US, UK and UAE, the firm employs more than 700 professionals. Founded in 1938, NORR has led significant and complex projects and integrated consulting teams, offering design solutions for diverse building types and spaces. Today, our reach is global across geographies, disciplines and sectors. As a full-service integrated firm, NORR provides multi-disciplinary services including architecture, engineering (structural, mechanical and electrical), interior design, master planning and urban design and landscape architecture. We work in unison to take a client-centric approach to every project to deliver on business objectives, long-term value and efficiencies and a good user experience. We specialize in 14 market sectors comprising, Commercial, Education, Government, Health Sciences, Hospitality, Industrial, Justice, Residential, Residential Care, Restaurants, Retail, Science & Research, Sports & Recreation and Transportation. Our teams work across sectors as required bringing multiple functional, programmatic, technological and social requirements into a single, holistic vision.

