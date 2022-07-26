JONATHAN CARTU, DAVID CARTU, AND JOSHUA CARTU, File No. 2020-14
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 26, 2022, 12:15 ET
TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above noted matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated July 25, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
