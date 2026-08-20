Joint statement on Israeli Government's decision to publish construction tenders for the E1 settlement project

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Statement by the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom on the Israeli Government's decision to publish construction tenders for the E1 settlement project.

"The Israeli Government's decision to publish construction tenders for the E1 settlement project is unacceptable. The international community has long opposed this settlement expansion, and has voiced their grave concerns privately and publicly. The E1 settlement will undermine the prospect of the two-state solution by driving a wedge through the West Bank and harming the territorial contiguity of the Palestinian Territories.

International law is clear that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal. This is the position of the international community reaffirmed by the United Nations Security Council.

At a time of grave instability in the West Bank with unprecedented levels of violence by settlers against civilians, and serious restrictions on the Palestinian economy, this decision is even more concerning.

We urge the Government of Israel to retract these plans immediately and end its expansion of settlements in the West Bank. Not only will they take us further from peace, but they further undermine Israel's international standing.

Businesses should not consider bidding for construction tenders. They should be aware of legal and reputational consequences including the risk of involving themselves in serious breaches of international law.

We reiterate our commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution. We will continue to act in its interest."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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