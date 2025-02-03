From: Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Prince Edward Island Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - On July 11, 2024, Prince Edward Island (PEI) first detected multinucleate sphere unknown (MSX) – an oyster disease caused by the Haplosporidium nelsoni parasite. Since that time, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), and the Province of PEI have increased sampling and testing of oysters in PEI.

MSX poses no risk to human health or food safety.

On February 7, 2025, the province of PEI will be declared as an area where MSX is known or is highly likely to occur, given evidence showing that MSX is already present, or is highly likely to be present, in most PEI marine waters. This declaration does not mean that every oyster population in PEI has MSX. Instead, it signals that the movement of PEI oysters which are not yet ready for commercial sale will be regulated according to the established Domestic Movement Control Program (DMCP).

Under the DMCP, PEI oysters that have been grown to commercial size and processed for human consumption can still be exported and sold from PEI. However, oysters which are not ready for the commercial market are not permitted to be moved off PEI for growing purposes. The Province of PEI and DFO will continue to use movement controls under the established Introductions and Transfer (I&T) licensing process to allow for the safe movement of oysters within PEI.

This declaration simplifies the CFIA permitting process for PEI oyster growers, harvesters, and processors, as CFIA permits will no longer be required for movement of oysters or gear within the declared area.

The Government of Canada is taking a One Health approach to prepare for, detect, and manage animal diseases. We understand the detection of MSX and the implementation of movement controls have serious impacts on oyster growers, harvesters, and processors, other industry members, and Indigenous communities. We greatly appreciate their support, patience, and cooperation as we continue to collectively respond to this disease.

Quick facts

Multinucleate sphere unknown (MSX) is found in oysters along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the United States and Canada .

and . MSX poses no risk to human health or food safety. Oysters from areas with MSX have been a part of the North American food market since the first MSX discovery in 1957 in Delaware Bay in the United States .

. The life cycle of the parasite is not known, but biosecurity measures and monitoring for signs of disease on oyster farms or lease sites, and other activities, can help limit the impacts of the disease.

The CFIA declares zones for the purpose of implementing domestic movement controls that prevent the spread of regionally endemic reportable aquatic animal diseases, including MSX. In general, zones are either declared as: Infected areas, where the reportable disease is known or highly likely to occur; Buffer areas, where the reportable disease may occur because of a link to a declared infected area; or Free areas, where the reportable disease does not occur.

The CFIA currently regulates two other areas for MSX through the Domestic Movement Control Program (DMCP): one in Nova Scotia's Bras d'Or Lake and another along the coast of British Columbia .

Related links

Follow us on social media

Facebook: CFIACanada

X: @InspectionCan

YouTube: @CFIA

Instagram: @CFIA_Canada LinkedIn: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Each day, hard-working Canadian Food Inspection Agency employees—including inspectors, veterinarians, and scientists—inspect food for safety risks, work to protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's animal resource base and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency verifies that food sold in Canada is safe while supporting access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]