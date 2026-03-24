OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, on World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, we join partners worldwide in recognizing the significant need to accelerate progress toward TB elimination. This year's theme, "Yes! We can End TB! Led by communities. Powered by partnerships" is a call for us to mobilize the collective efforts of all levels of government, civil society, communities and other sectors to end TB.

In Canada, over 2,500 people (6.1 cases per 100,000 population) were diagnosed with TB in 2024. While we have one of the lowest rates of TB disease in the world, people born outside of Canada and Indigenous Peoples continue to be disproportionally and significantly affected. Social and systemic inequities such as poverty, overcrowded housing, food insecurity, unequal access to health care and the ongoing impacts of colonialism and discrimination increase both the risk of TB and the barriers to timely diagnosis and treatment.

Canada continues to work towards TB elimination by investing in research initiatives and community-led projects in sectors such as housing, food insecurity, social determinants of health, prevention, testing and outbreak response, while fostering capacity-building in regions disproportionately affected by TB, such as Inuit Nunangat. On February 19, the Minister of Indigenous Services Canada announced an investment of $27 million over five years to support Inuit-led TB elimination initiatives, renewing previous Inuit Nunangat TB Elimination investments since Budget 2018. We recognize the importance of Indigenous and newcomer leadership and strong partnerships to create a culturally safe and effective TB response.

Achieving TB elimination is within our reach if we harness the strength of partnerships both domestically and internationally. In March 2025, Canada released the Government of Canada's Tuberculosis Response (2025): Working towards Tuberculosis Elimination. It outlines federal actions to address TB and lays the foundation for the forthcoming TB Elimination Strategy for Canada. Developed through an Indigenous, federal, provincial, and territorial TB Task Group, the Strategy will provide a roadmap for partners to address the needs and priorities of their jurisdictions, populations and communities.

Internationally, Canada supports the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and has been a significant contributor since the creation of the fund in 2002. The latest pledge of $1.02 billion for 2026-2028 emphasizes Canada's continued commitment to our shared goal of TB elimination.

This year's theme is a powerful reminder that reaching our collective goal will require sustained commitment, shared responsibility and strong partnerships. TB elimination is possible if we act together, now.

Dr. Natasha Crowcroft

A/Chief Public Health Officer

Public Health Agency of Canada

Dr. Tom Wong

Chief Medical Officer of Public Health

Indigenous Services Canada

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]