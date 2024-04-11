Joint Statement by Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Attal

OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - We, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister of the French Republic Gabriel Attal, met yesterday and today to deepen the already strong bilateral relations between our two countries, rooted in a shared history, a common language, and universal values, such as democracy and respect for human rights. Canada and France enjoy strong ties through bilateral co-operation in a wide range of areas, from international security to environmental protection, promotion of peace, education, sustainable development, and economic co-operation, both bilaterally and multilaterally within the G7, the G20, NATO, the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, and UN organizations. Our bilateral commitments are also enhanced by strong human exchanges and the significant number of our nationals in each of the two countries.

Our discussions during the past several hours provided an opportunity to advance shared priorities, such as environmental protection, the fight against climate change, the transition to a net-zero economy, energy security, the advancement of rules-based inclusive trade, and an unwavering commitment to promoting the French language and Francophone cultures. We also reaffirmed our commitment to the Canada–European Union Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA), which has created significant opportunities for businesses and workers in both Canada and France.

Cultural and linguistic ties

The linguistic and cultural ties shared by Canada and France make us natural partners to promote the French language as a pillar of economic, social, and cultural development, and solidarity among the peoples of the Francophone world. Canada and France benefit from long-standing, strong collaboration in the cultural sector, including in the cultural and creative industries, digital platform regulation, audio-visual co-production, and promotion of the French language. In this regard, we continue to support TV5MONDE and the French-language digital platform TV5MONDEplus to enrich and introduce French-language content around the world. With the passage of the modernized Official Languages Act in 2023, Canada now has strengthened legislation to support its commitment to promoting and protecting French across Canada.

Co-operation between our business communities

We congratulate the Mouvement des entreprises de France and the Business Council of Canada on signing an agreement establishing a France–Canada Business Council, a structure for critical thinking and regular exchanges between the two organizations, in an effort to strengthen exchanges between French and Canadian businesses to promote the development of trade and economic relations between Canada and France.

We are pleased to announce the renewal of the agreement between the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and the French investment bank (Bpifrance) to support the international expansion and success of Canadian and French small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

BDC and Bpifrance, whose mandates have many points in common, have formalized their collaboration and commitment in supporting the success of SMEs. In addition to sharing best practices in entrepreneurship support, BDC and Bpifrance will join forces to develop concrete projects to benefit SMEs, specifically for the purpose of improving access to markets and investors in both countries.

Our co-operation on the environment

France and Canada recognize the importance of working together to face the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. In addition, we are proud to announce the renewal of the Canada–France Climate and Environment Partnership, reiterating our shared commitment to supporting the fight against climate change by promoting and implementing the Paris Agreement.

In particular, France and Canada will work together to mobilize innovative ways to eradicate poverty and preserve the planet and to better protect vulnerable countries facing the crises stemming from climate change and conflict. Canada and France welcome the Paris Pact for People and the Planet (4P), adopted in June 2023.

We support reaching a legally binding international agreement to tackle plastic pollution and will continue to work together within the Host Country Alliance of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) process and the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution. We also emphasize the importance of halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030. As members of the Nature Champions Network and the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, we will continue our joint efforts to accelerate the momentum and the implementation of the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

France and Canada will continue to help developing countries contribute to the 23 targets of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework by providing them with an adequate, predictable, and timely flow of funds. The countries emphasize the need to fight against deforestation around the world by preserving, protecting, and restoring critical ecosystems, especially forests and other wooded land, as well as wetlands, such as peatlands, mangroves, and oceans, which are the main natural carbon sinks and biodiversity reservoirs. Canada and France will continue to work together to advance the objectives of the Forest and Climate Leaders' Partnership, which is committed to implementing ambitious actions aligned with the Glasgow Declaration on Forests.

France and Canada also recognize that carbon pricing is one of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Canada is pleased to welcome France as a Partner in the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge, which calls for a partnership of carbon pricing champions from around the world to expand the use of carbon pricing by strengthening existing systems and supporting emerging ones. The goal of the Challenge is for 60% of global emissions to be covered by carbon pollution pricing by 2030.

Our co-operation in fighting forest fires

Recently, natural disasters and extreme weather have devastated communities in Canada and in Europe. The forest fires and wildfires in France and Canada in 2022 and 2023 were unprecedented in size and duration. Canada is grateful for the major operational support provided by France in 2023. Given the growing threat of forest fires on populations, infrastructure, and ecosystems, our two countries are taking the necessary measures to formalize our co-operation in wildfire management. By signing a Declaration of Intent, France and Canada will strengthen their collaboration in this regard, notably through personnel exchanges during emergencies, in areas such as innovation, data- and information-sharing, and firefighter training. In co-operation with the Province of British Columbia, we confirm our interest in deploying a French wildfire services expert to enhance our mutual learning.

Lastly, France, joining its European partners under the framework established by the European Union, will purchase two De Havilland firefighting aircraft and is also considering further acquisitions to renew its fleet.

Our co-operation in transitioning to clean energy

Canada and France emphasize their support for the Powering Past Coal Alliance and the Coal Transition Accelerator, launched jointly during COP28, and will continue to co-operate within the Alliance and the Accelerator to foster the transition to clean energy. Canada and France acknowledge the importance of promoting sustainable development and the transition to a climate-neutral economy. We welcome investments that support this objective and will work together for transparency and against zero-sum competition in our path toward climate neutrality.

To work together fully on this transition, Canada and France are today announcing new bilateral co-operation on transportation, in particular decarbonizing aviation and airport activities, railway transportation, decarbonizing the maritime sector, and supply chains. A partnership will be signed to formalize this bilateral initiative.

Our co-operation in Research, Development, and Innovation

To meet the world's scientific and technological challenges, Canada and France are determined to further their co-operation in innovation and scientific research, particularly in the areas of research, technology and innovation, specifically emerging technologies such as quantum science and artificial intelligence, the poles and oceans, health, and the energy transition.

We underscore the signing of a memorandum of understanding to create the Franco-Canadian International Research Network (IRN) on hydrogen, coordinated by the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and involving 10 universities from both our countries. This initiative aims to deepen collaborative efforts between Canadian and French researchers to improve low-carbon-emission hydrogen production technologies.

Geopolitical crises

In our discussion, we also addressed the major geopolitical crises we are facing. Canada and France have worked closely together to mobilize the international community in support of the efforts of Haitians to restore security, rule of law, and democracy. We are deeply concerned about the seriousness of the security crisis and its devastating consequences for the Haitian people. We encourage the Transitional Presidential Council, once in place, to form a government and institutions to restore security and to move as quickly as possible to organize fair, credible, and transparent elections for Haitians. France and Canada call for the rapid deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti to assist the Haitian police in fighting organized crime.

Canada and France unequivocally condemn Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and remain firmly committed to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters. We believe that it is up to Ukraine to decide how to defend itself and protect its people. Canada and France will continue its support bilaterally and through all the international organizations of which they are members. They will continue to support a just and lasting peace for Ukraine under the peace plan and its working groups, as well as any other forums where they can exercise their influence. Canada and France will continue their efforts in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. We will continue our financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as it takes. We reaffirm our long-term support for Ukraine under the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine and the respective bilateral agreements that were recently adopted in 2024. Canada and France are determined to help with the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine by responding to immediate humanitarian needs, supporting reform and anti-corruption efforts, and strengthening trade investment in Ukraine with a view to fostering private-sector participation.

Canada and France are extremely concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the appalling situation of the civilian population. We condemn the strike that resulted in the deaths of several World Central Kitchen workers, including a Canadian citizen. Canada and France emphasize Israel's obligation, under international humanitarian law, to allow and facilitate the unfettered access of humanitarian aid to Gaza and to protect humanitarian workers and the civilian population. We have been clear: an urgent ceasefire is needed. In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel on October 7 and call for the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages. Canada and France remain strongly committed to the two-state solution, which includes the creation of a Palestinian state, living in peace and security alongside Israel.

Eighty years ago, the Allied armed forces, namely the Canadian Armed Forces and the Free French Forces, took part in the Normandy Landing. We stood firm in the face of tyranny. Although the price to pay was high, our determination to defend the cause of freedom never wavered. Normandy will go down in history as a major turning point in the fight against the Nazis. Its name will be forever associated with bravery and freedom.

Today, we have come together at Beechwood Cemetery for the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landing to honour the fallen members of the Canadian Forces who fought for France, Europe, and our democracies. We have also inaugurated the Amicitia Monument, with an eye on the future, celebrating Canada-France friendship.

The first Franco-Canadian Council of Ministers to be held this year in Canada

Faced with the ever-increasing global challenges, France and Canada will continue their close co-operation. We are pleased to announce the first Franco-Canadian Council of Ministers to be held in Canada's Acadie this year with the President of the French Republic and the Prime Minister of Canada. This Council of Ministers will meet for the first time to take stock of our strengthened co-operation and develop joint actions.

The next Sommet de la Francophonie

We will have the opportunity to further our steadfast and shared commitment to the French language and Francophone cultures at the next Sommet de la Francophonie. The event will bring together Heads of State and government from la Francophonie on October 4 and 5, 2024, in Paris and Villers-Cotterêts, at the Cité internationale de la langue française, on the theme "Create, innovate, and do business in French." We look forward to working together and with all the other partners in advancing our shared priorities, such as the teaching of French and instruction in French, and strengthening democracy and human rights, gender equality, digital and economic co-operation, climate action, and the active participation of civil society and youth.

