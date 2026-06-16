Joint Statement by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Taoiseach Micheál Martin Recognizes CASTL-NIBRT Partnership to Strengthen Biomanufacturing Workforce Development

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE and DUBLIN, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL) and Ireland's National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. The partnership was recognized in the Joint statement on advancing the Canada-Ireland Partnership issued by the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Mark Carney, and Micheál Martin T.D., the Taoiseach of Ireland, on June 13, 2026, during a bilateral visit to Ireland. This builds on CASTL and NIBRT's existing partnership and reinforces their shared commitment to advancing biomanufacturing workforce development in Canada and internationally.

Representatives of NIBRT’s Global Partner Programme, including CASTL leadership, gathered at the recent NIBRT Global Partner Summit in Dublin to advance global collaboration in biomanufacturing workforce development.

The Canada-Ireland joint statement specifically commits to "support biomanufacturing workforce development and skills by building on and extending the existing partnership between the Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL) and Ireland's National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training, enabling enhanced joint programming, shared expertise through a global network of NIBRT-affiliated training centres, and alignment of world-class biomanufacturing training initiatives."

Through this strengthened collaboration, CASTL and NIBRT will continue to work together to expand access to high-quality, industry-informed training that supports the development of skilled talent for the growing life sciences sector. The Memorandum of Understanding reflects a shared commitment to international collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the delivery of practical training solutions that respond to the evolving needs of industry. This international recognition underscores the role of skills development and international training partnerships in supporting resilient health systems, trusted supply chains, and long-term growth across Canada and Ireland's life sciences sectors.

"CASTL is proud to continue building on our partnership with NIBRT, whose global leadership in biomanufacturing training has helped shape best-in-class workforce development models around the world," said CASTL CEO Penny Walsh. "This MOU will help strengthen training capacity, expand opportunities for collaboration, and support the development of the skilled workforce needed to grow Canada's biomanufacturing sector."

As part of this renewed partnership, CASTL will continue to provide world-class biomanufacturing training through industry-aligned curricula, state-of-the-art equipment, and hands-on learning at its three coast-to-coast training facilities, while offering programs that help prepare the future workforce needed to support Canada's growing life sciences sector.

"NIBRT is delighted to extend its collaboration with CASTL and to continue supporting the advancement of biomanufacturing training through our global network of affiliated centres," said NIBRT CEO Darrin Morrissey. "Together, we are helping align training initiatives with industry needs and supporting the next generation of global talent for the biopharma sector."

CASTL and NIBRT look forward to continuing their collaboration and advancing shared priorities that support workforce readiness, innovation, and growth across the global biomanufacturing ecosystem, as Canada and Ireland deepen bilateral cooperation in life sciences, biomanufacturing and health security.

Joint statement on advancing the Canada-Ireland Partnership

About CASTL

The Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL) is Canada's biomanufacturing training partner, dedicated to developing skilled talent to drive the country's thriving biomanufacturing sector. With state-of-the-art, GMP-simulated facilities from coast to coast (in Charlottetown, PE; Montreal, QC, and Vancouver, BC), CASTL delivers hands-on, industry-informed training alongside flexible online learning. As Canada's exclusive provider of National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) programs, CASTL offers world-class education with support from adMare BioInnovations and its adMare Academy, shaping the next generation of life sciences professionals. For more information, please visit https://www.castlcanada.ca/en/

About NIBRT

The National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) is a global centre of excellence for training and research in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. NIBRT is located in a world class facility in Dublin, Ireland. This facility is purpose built to closely replicate a modern bioprocessing plant with state-of-the-art equipment and enables NIBRT to offer the highest quality training and research solutions. NIBRT's mission is to support the growth and development of all aspects of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. For more information, please visit www.nibrt.ie.

SOURCE The Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL)

Media Contacts: Heidi Reinblatt, Director of Marketing and Communications, CASTL, [email protected]; Emer Norton, Marketing and Communications Manager, NIBRT, [email protected]