JOINT STATEMENT BY CANADIAN BANKS AND LIFE INSURANCE COMPANIES REGARDING ANNUAL MEETINGS IN 2023 Français

News provided by

Canadian Banks and Life Insurance Companies

Dec 08, 2022, 13:15 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - This is a joint statement issued by BMO, CIBC, Canadian Western Bank, Laurentian Bank, National Bank, RBC, Scotiabank, TD Bank Group, Great-West Lifeco, Canada Life, Manulife and Sun Life. Each of us continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the directives and recommendations from public health and government authorities. In the last few years, we have been taking a series of proactive precautionary measures to help protect the health and well-being of our employees, clients and communities. This degree of care and concern extends to all of our shareholders and policyholders. Although the COVID-19 situation has improved since the 2022 annual meeting cycle, we have been carefully considering alternatives for our respective meetings in light of the continued and unpredictable nature of COVID-19, and potential protocols recommended by public health authorities and organizations.  

As a result, we have once again jointly obtained a court order that enables our 2023 annual meetings to be held, as electronic-only or as hybrid meetings, as determined by each financial institution. The order permits our meetings to be conducted over one or more of webcasting, teleconference or other electronic means, in each case in addition to, or instead of, an in-person meeting, and permits alternative means for distributing meeting materials. In March 2020, December 2020 and December 2021, we jointly obtained a similar court order. The order was obtained because Canadian banks and insurance companies are not permitted to conduct an electronic annual meeting in lieu of an in-person meeting without relief from the court.  

We believe these are prudent and precautionary measures that balance public health and well-being with the ability of shareholders and policyholders to attend and exercise their rights. Each institution is committed to presenting their respective meeting in a manner that supports constructive shareholder engagement.

The specific arrangements for each annual meeting will be announced separately, by each financial institution, prior to the scheduled date. We encourage our shareholders and policyholders to visit our websites in advance of our annual meetings for the most current information.

Bank of Montreal

BMO Life Assurance Company

Media Relations

Jeff Roman
(416) 867-3996
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Bill Anderson
(416) 867-7834
[email protected]

The Bank of Nova Scotia

Media Relations

Clancy Zeifman

(416) 520-3906  
[email protected]

 

Investor Relations

Sophia Saeed

(647) 973-6961

[email protected]

 

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Media Relations

Tom Wallis

(416) 980-4048

[email protected]

Canadian Western Bank

Investor Relations

Chris Williams

(780) 508-8229

[email protected]

 

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Media Relations

Merick Seguin

(514) 451-3201

[email protected]

 

Investor Relations

Andrew Chornenky

(416) 846-4845

[email protected]

 

National Bank of Canada

Media Relations

Marie-Pierre Jodoin

(514) 394-4209

[email protected]

 

Investor Relations

Marianne Ratté

1-866-517-5455

[email protected] / [email protected]

 

Royal Bank of Canada

RBC Life Insurance Company

Media Relations

Gillian McArdle

(416) 842-4231

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Asim Imran

(416) 955-7804

[email protected]

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Media Relations

Elizabeth Goldenshtein

(647) 625-3124

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Brooke Hales

(416) 307-8647

[email protected]


Great-West Lifeco Inc.

The Canada Life Assurance Company

Media Relations

Liz Kulyk

(204) 391-8515

[email protected]

 

Investor Relations

Deirdre Neary

(647) 328-2134

[email protected]

 

Manulife Financial Corporation

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

Media Relations

Cheryl Holmes

(416) 557-0945

[email protected]

 

Investor Relations

Hung Ko

(416) 806-9921

[email protected]

Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada

Media Relations

Rajani Kamath

(416) 979-6070

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Yaniv Bitton

(416) 979-6496

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Banks and Life Insurance Companies

Organization Profile

Canadian Banks and Life Insurance Companies

Related Organization(s)

BMO Financial Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce