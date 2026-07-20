John Deere Named Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams Game

John Deere and Major League Baseball celebrate the connection between agriculture, community, and America's pastime

MOLINE, Ill., July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Major League Baseball today named John Deere (NYSE: DE) as the presenting sponsor of this year's MLB at Field of Dreams game between the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies on August 13, helping bring to life one of baseball's most meaningful celebrations of farming communities and America's pastime.

As presenting sponsor of MLB at Field of Dreams, John Deere will celebrate the connection between baseball, agriculture, and the communities that have shaped this legendary setting.

The MLB at Field of Dreams game celebrates the longstanding connection between baseball, agriculture, and rural America. Rooted in hard work, resilience, and stewardship of the land, these traditions have shaped the region for generations and continue to bring people together both on and off the field.

In collaboration with MLB Together, MLB's community outreach platform, John Deere and MLB will co-host a volunteer meal-packing event that brings together employees, dealers and customers of John Deere to pack approximately 260,000 meals for families across Iowa with River Bend Food Bank.

While volunteers make an impact locally, the John Deere Foundation's commitment extends beyond Iowa through Big Hits. Bigger Impact., a campaign that will donate one million meals to Feeding America®. Building on efforts during MLB All-Star Week and continuing through the upcoming MLB at Field of Dreams game, the campaign honors the work of farmers while helping provide meals to families across the country.

"Few places better capture the values that have shaped farming communities for generations than Field of Dreams," said Jen Hartmann, Director of Brand Management at John Deere. "This event shines a national spotlight on the values that define farming communities; hard work, resilience, and a deep connection to the land. We're proud to partner with MLB to honor those roots and create opportunities to make a positive impact."

As presenting sponsor, John Deere will be integrated throughout the MLB at Field of Dreams game experience, from the event's national campaigns and game broadcast to immersive fan experiences onsite.

Follow along for details on programming, community engagement and in-stadium experiences by visiting JohnDeere.com/MLB.

About Deere & Company

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure, we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/

SOURCE John Deere Company

Jen Hartmann, [email protected]