John Deere Reinforces Commitment to Diagnostic and Repair Tools for Farmers Under Agreement with FTC and States

MOLINE, Ill., July 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- An agreement announced today by John Deere, the Federal Trade Commission, and five states ensures farmers and ranchers will have access to the diagnostic and repair tools that help them and independent service technicians maintain and repair their current and future John Deere equipment.

"This is good news for our customers and for the future of how Deere equipment is supported," said Denver Caldwell, vice president of aftermarket and customer support. "Producers and equipment operators demand flexible and world class capabilities enabling the maintenance and repair of their machines; we are and will continue to deliver on that expectation."

This agreement reinforces Deere's continued innovation toward more flexible repair options, emphasizing increased access and transparency for customers. It formalizes Deere's ongoing commitment to expanding access to diagnostic and repair tools--helping customers and independent service providers maintain and repair equipment with greater choice and control--while providing the FTC and states with the ability to verify that Deere is meeting this commitment now and into the future.

"We've said from the beginning that our focus is on helping customers keep their machines running when and how they need them," said Caldwell. "This agreement bolsters that commitment, and we're confident it will make a real difference for the people who depend on our equipment every day. We share the Administration's and the states' desire to put farmers first while preserving Deere's ability to support American agricultural productivity, equipment safety and innovation."

The agreement brings to a close the matter filed by the FTC and states in early 2025 and allows the company to move forward with a continued focus on supporting its customers. Recent settlements and related agreements in this space have similarly emphasized increased access and transparency for customers, reinforcing Deere's continued innovation toward more flexible repair options.

John Deere will continue to invest in tools, technology, and services that give customers more ways to care for their equipment, whether they choose to do the work themselves or through a repair provider they trust. The company remains committed to delivering reliable equipment, strong dealer support, and practical solutions that help customers stay productive in the field.

About John Deere:

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

SOURCE John Deere Company

Jen Hartmann, Global Director, Corporate Reputation and Brand Marketing, [email protected]