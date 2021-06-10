Joe Fresh partners with Sasha Exeter to design a limited-edition activewear capsule collection

"My history with Joe Fresh has been one of the highlights of my career and this first-ever design collaboration feels like a natural evolution of our relationship and I could not be more excited," says Sasha Exeter . " It's been so rewarding working alongside the Joe Fresh design team to create activewear pieces that are functional, versatile and on-trend, and that women of all sizes and shapes can feel confident wearing."

Joe Fresh first started partnering with Sasha Exeter in 2017 and since then, she has become a huge advocate for the brand.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with beloved fitness ambassador, Sasha Exeter, and take it to the next level," says Ian Freedman, President of Joe Fresh. Being a former elite athlete, Sasha has provided knowledge about the technical design of the activewear products, and we're excited to share them with our customers."

The limited-edition Joe Fresh x Sasha Exeter is available in sizes XS-3X, and the entire capsule collection includes:

Women's Crop Top ( $19.00 CAN)

CAN) Women's Bike Shorts ( $24.00 CAN)

CAN) Women's Crop Leggings ( $29.00 CAN)

CAN) Women's Backpack ( $29.00 CAN)

CAN) Kid Girl Gym Bralette ( $12.00 CAN)

CAN) Kid Girl Bike Short ( $12.00 CAN)

CAN) Toddler Girl Tank Top ( $12.00 CAN)

CAN) Toddler Girl Bike Short ( $10.00 CAN)

High-res images of the Joe Fresh x Sasha Exeter Capsule Collection can be downloaded here. https://www.flickr.com/photos/joefreshstyle/albums/72157719363785249

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, footwear and beauty, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 11 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. Joe Fresh is also available internationally through local partners in the United States. For more information, please visit joefresh.com.

About Sasha Exeter

Sasha Exeter is a Canadian based content creator, brand marketer and entrepreneur. She is the founder of www.sashaexeter.com, a one of a kind digital destination where she shares her very real and always truthful approach to living her life with a focus on fitness, wellness, education and motherhood. A single mother with a thriving career as a sought after brand collaborator, Sasha hopes her platform and voice will inspire and motivate people to create positive change both for themselves and the circle that surrounds them. It is her unique approach to fitness and wellness that encourages just about anyone to not only move their body, but to take care of it from the inside out. And she should know. She is a retired elite athlete, left a high level corporate job to create her own brand and she beat not one, but two, life-threatening chronic illnesses through a holistic approach to diet and exercise. It is that expert knowledge, deep experience and sheer perseverance combined with her honest approach to sharing her journey that resonates with so many people as well as the brands she partners with. The Toronto native has created award winning campaigns with like minded brands that share her commitment to supporting peoples lives and lifting them up. Collaborative partners include BMW, Indigo, Activia and Clinique and she is very proud to the national face of Joe Fresh Active. She is a true pioneer in the digital space and lives every precious moment of every day by her credo, "You don't have to have it all to be good enough."

