Joe Fresh and Sasha Exeter Launch New Limited-Edition Activewear Collection and Continue Long-Term Partnership

"I have really taken the time to gather all the feedback from my community and incorporated it into a collection that not only provides more options, but is diverse in size and offers something for the whole family," says Sasha Exeter .

Joe Fresh has been partnering with Sasha Exeter since 2017 and launched their first collaboration with her last year. A former elite athlete, Sasha has helped apply a technical lens to activewear that is both affordable and stylish. Sasha has worked with her highly engaged community for design input to help co-create a collection so that there is something for everyone. This new collection marks the start of a series of collaborations and exciting moments to come in 2022.

"Working alongside Sasha to design this collection has been so great, especially to be able to use her knowledge as an athlete," says Geneviève-Josee Finck, Sr. Director of Product Development at Joe Fresh. "We are excited to give customers a more behind-the-scenes look with videos on our digital channels of what it takes to design a collection that is both functional for activewear and stylish for streetwear."

The limited-edition Joe Fresh X Sasha Exeter collection will have over 20 styles, including a one-piece catsuit, crossover leggings and matching sets, including some styles made with recycled materials. It is available in sizes XS-3X women, XS – XXL men, 2-5T toddler and S-XL kid.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men, and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish, and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, footwear and beauty, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 9 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. Joe Fresh is also available internationally through local partners in the United States. For more information, please visit joefresh.com .

About Sasha Exeter

Sasha Exeter is a Canadian based content creator, brand marketer and entrepreneur. She is the founder of www.sashaexeter.com, a one of a kind digital destination where she shares her very real and always truthful approach to living her life with a focus on fitness, wellness, education and motherhood. A single mother with a thriving career as a sought after brand collaborator, Sasha hopes her platform and voice will inspire and motivate people to create positive change both for themselves and the circle that surrounds them. It is her unique approach to fitness and wellness that encourages just about anyone to not only move their body, but to take care of it from the inside out. And she should know. She is a retired elite athlete, left a high level corporate job to create her own brand and she beat not one, but two, life-threatening chronic illnesses through a holistic approach to diet and exercise. It is that expert knowledge, deep experience and sheer perseverance combined with her honest approach to sharing her journey that resonates with so many people as well as the brands she partners with. The Toronto native has created award winning campaigns with like minded brands that share her commitment to supporting peoples lives and lifting them up. Collaborative partners include BMW, Indigo, Activia and Clinique and she is very proud to the national face of Joe Fresh Active. She is a true pioneer in the digital space and lives every precious moment of every day by her credo, "You don't have to have it all to be good enough."

