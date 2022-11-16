Jobber Recognized as an Enterprise Fast 15 Winner in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program for Second Consecutive Year

Home service operations management software company also named to the Technology Fast 500™ for the fourth year in a row

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Jobber, the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced that it has been named a winner in Deloitte's Enterprise Fast 15 category, part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™, Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this award recognizes companies based on revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. To qualify for the list, companies had to record a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2018 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2021.

"Being recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing technology companies is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team," says Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "We're deeply committed to supporting hundreds of thousands of hard-working service pros making an impact in their local communities and look forward to the opportunity of serving hundreds of thousands more in the years to come."

In addition to being an Enterprise Fast 15 award winner, Jobber was also recognized as one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for the fourth consecutive year. This program ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies across North America.

"This year's Enterprise Fast 15 winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs."

Jobber's software serves 50+ home service industry verticals, including lawn care, HVAC, painting, residential cleaning, contracting, and more. More than 200,000 service professionals have trusted Jobber to deliver services to 27 million households around the world.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-toWatch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States, and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber's 200,000 home service professionals have served over 27 million households in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/ .

