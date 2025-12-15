Jobber Brings Fast Access to Capital to Canadian Home Service Businesses

Integrated funding within Jobber eliminates bank delays and empowers service pros to hire, invest, and take on larger jobs without slowing down

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Jobber , the leading provider of software for blue collar businesses, today announced an expanded partnership with Parafin to introduce fast, integrated business funding to Canadian home service pros. With Jobber Capital, service pros can access the funds they need directly within Jobber, enabling them to seize growth opportunities, manage cash flow, and scale their operations with confidence. Building on strong U.S. adoption of Jobber Capital, this expansion introduces a proven, trusted financing model to thousands of Canadian service pros seeking stability and long-term financial empowerment.

"Access to capital shouldn't be the barrier that holds a great home service business back," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder at Jobber. "By embedding financing directly into Jobber, we're giving Canadian entrepreneurs the tools they need to grow on their own terms--whether that means hiring sooner, investing in new equipment, or taking on bigger opportunities with confidence."

"This partnership highlights how embedded finance can remove major barriers for small businesses," said Sahill Poddar, CEO and co-founder of Parafin. "Integrating our capital solution into Jobber gives Canadian service pros fast, reliable funding inside the platform they already trust to run their operations."

Scaling a service business takes ongoing investment, and access to reliable funding can make all the difference. With fast, built-in capital directly inside Jobber, home service pros can:

Expand teams when demand increases

when demand increases Invest in equipment or vehicles without slowing down operations

without slowing down operations Smooth out cash flow during seasonal fluctuations

during seasonal fluctuations Take on bigger contracts with confidence

With Jobber Capital, eligible Canadian service providers can access funding without bank appointments or external applications. Everything happens inside the platform they already rely on to quote work, schedule jobs, invoice clients, and get paid.

Jobber and Parafin first launched their embedded financing program in the U.S. in March 2025, where it has seen strong engagement and delivered clear value to home service businesses navigating growth and cash-flow challenges.

With fast, integrated financing now available in Canada, Jobber continues to expand the tools and support home service entrepreneurs need to build resilient, growing businesses. This launch marks another step in Jobber's commitment to helping service providers strengthen cash flow, unlock new opportunities, and confidently scale their operations.

To learn more about Jobber Capital financing, visit: https://www.getjobber.com/features/jobber-capital/

About Jobber

Jobber is the award-winning platform that puts blue collar first. Built for service pros, Jobber software streamlines and automates their workflows to run more efficiently, increase profitability, and grow faster. More than 300,000 service pros in over 50 industries--including landscaping, plumbing, cleaning, and contracting--use Jobber to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. Jobber continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: jobber.com .

About Parafin

Parafin is a financial infrastructure company that provides platforms with embedded financial products for their small businesses by abstracting the complexity of capital markets, underwriting, servicing, compliance, and customer support. By powering the financial services of marketplaces, vertical SaaS platforms, and payment processors, small businesses can run and grow themselves despite uncertain economic conditions. In just a few years, Parafin has launched on Amazon, Walmart, DoorDash, and more platforms to serve tens of thousands of businesses and extended over $16 billion in offers. Parafin was founded in 2020 by Sahill Poddar, Vineet Goel, and Ralph Furman, and is backed by Ribbit Capital, Thrive Capital, GIC, Notable Capital, and Redpoint Ventures.For more information about Parafin, please visit parafin.com .

