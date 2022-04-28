Jobber Ranks Top 5 on the 2022 List of Best Workplaces™ in Canada

Company recognized for fourth consecutive year for its culture and investment into the growth and development of its employees

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Jobber , the leading provider of home service management software, today announced that it has been recognized by Great Place to Work® Institute as the #5 Best Workplaces™ in Canada (100-999 employees category). The annual list judges and ranks companies based on employee feedback and data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Jobber's commitment to nurturing a culture centered around transparency, inclusivity, collaboration, and innovation, caught the attention of this year's judging committee.

"Being able to provide a safe, inclusive, and motivating environment that fosters the professional growth and happiness of our employees is our top priority," said Sara Cooper, Chief People Officer at Jobber, who was recently recognized by Business INSIDER as a Top 25 Most Innovative HR Leader. "Over the last two years, we've more than doubled our headcount, which now exceeds 550, and introduced new programs and initiatives to ensure our people continue to feel connected in our hybrid work environment, while also maximizing their development while at Jobber."

Best Workplaces™ in Canada captures the experience and sentiment of 130,000 employees, representing more than 500,000 employees. Seventy five percent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on the quality, quantity, and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture.

"We're humbled to once again be named as one of Canada's Best Workplaces by the Great Place to Work Institute," added Sam Pillar, co-founder and CEO at Jobber, who has a 100% approval rate on Glassdoor. "Our success as a company is credited to the talented team of people I have the pleasure to work alongside in pursuit of our mission. We're an organization that's made up of passionate, committed people who truly care about one another and the customers we serve."

Jobber was previously named a platinum winner by Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, and has been recognized on Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces™ lists for hybrid work, inclusion, mental wellness, women, technology, millennials, youth, giving back, and more. Jobber was also named to Canadian HR Reporter's Best Places to Work 2021 and Innovative HR Teams 2021 lists.

To learn more about Jobber and how to join one of Canada's best workplaces, visit https://getjobber.com/about/careers/ .

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning business management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber's 160,000+ home service professionals have served over 12 million households in more than 47 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://getjobber.com/ .

