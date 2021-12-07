Jobber Partners with CompanyCam to Help Home Service Businesses Save Time Documenting Jobs

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Jobber , a leading provider of home service management software, today announced an integration with CompanyCam , an innovative photo documentation and communication app for contractors. Through the integration, service providers can take and share an unlimited number of photos with homeowners to keep them in the know, which will help service professionals capture details on job sites, communicate with crews, and keep clients informed without having to leave the Jobber platform.

"Documenting a job well done is an important part of running a great business, but is often time-consuming and can take time away from doing the actual work," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Teaming up with CompanyCam will help Jobber customers show off their great work, save more time in their day, and increase profitability by getting jobs done faster."

As service providers race to keep up with unprecedented consumer demand, they are increasingly seeking ways to streamline business operations and grow revenue more quickly. Home service businesses can take advantage of this new partnership by connecting to the CompanyCam app in the Jobber app marketplace. Once connected, service professionals can snap, edit, and annotate photos in CompanyCam that automatically appear under the matching property address in Jobber. Pros will be able to easily include the images and annotations in the customer invoices while also highlighting project timelines, before-and-after photos, galleries, and reports.

"Partnering with Jobber is a no-brainer for us," said Luke Hansen, founder and CEO of CompanyCam. "With this integration we can double down on everything our users value—effective documentation, organization, and visual-first communication."

"My team is all too familiar with the painstaking time it takes to manually save job site photos, organize them into folders, and attach them where needed," said Robert Pecher, owner of St. Louis-based Proper Home Maintenance. "The CompanyCam and Jobber integration is a big step in helping us streamline our workflow, records, and communication with customers. It allows us to take the 'before' photos while working on quotes, instantly attach them to jobs, save them in one place, and then easily add the 'completed' photos at the end of the job. Not only has this helped to improve the customer service experience, but it has also significantly impacted our operations. We're eliminating an hour of labor for every job and dedicating less time to quotes that don't move forward, saving nearly $1,000 each month in labor expenses and in some cases even allowing office staff to take off Friday afternoons."

The CompanyCam integration is available to U.S. Jobber customers on the Connect and Grow membership plans. To learn more about the CompanyCam partnership and how service professionals can make the most of this partnership, visit: https://getjobber.com/integrations/companycam/

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning business management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber's 100,000+ home service professionals have served over 12 million households in more than 47 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://getjobber.com/ .

About CompanyCam

Founded in 2015, CompanyCam has revolutionized how contractors work. Users can take unlimited photos, which are stamped by time and location, sent immediately to the cloud, and stored securely. This complete photo software enables contractors in every industry to manage, monitor, and share project progress from anywhere. With over 350 million photos in the cloud and counting, CompanyCam is dedicated to providing contractors with the easiest and most productive photo solution. For more information, visit CompanyCam.com .

