Jobber Hires Craig Wert as Chief Financial Officer

Wert joins Jobber's executive leadership team as the company enters a new phase of growth

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced Craig Wert as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Wert's nearly 25 years of senior-level experience, including his most recent role as SVP of Finance at Vimeo, will help continue to support Jobber's rapid growth.

Jobber is perennially recognized as one of North America's fastest-growing companies by Deloitte and in September was ranked as the sixth fastest growing company in Canada in the $100M-$250M revenue category by The Globe & Mail. The company also recently achieved a milestone of 200,000 service pros using its software.

"We are thrilled to welcome Craig to Jobber's executive team," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Craig is a seasoned and proven leader who brings a wealth of finance and product knowledge, business acumen, and a successful track record scaling multiple transformative tech companies. He will play a vital role in helping to accelerate Jobber's growth as we continue to increase our impact in the home service market."

Throughout his career, Wert developed and honed a range of skills including strategic planning, financial planning & analysis (FP&A), treasury, billing, capital raises, and acquisitions. In addition to serving as the SVP of Finance at Vimeo, Wert was the VP of Finance at Vonage where he helped transform the company from a consumer-focused provider into a business-to-business SaaS provider on a global scale.

"I'm delighted to be joining Jobber's leadership team during an important stage in the company's trajectory," said Wert. "What attracted me most to Jobber was its strong, sustainable growth that centers around putting its customers first. It's a privilege to work alongside individuals who are truly passionate about the success of small businesses everywhere and helping them make a difference in their communities."

Wert earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Government from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration, Finance from The Wharton School.

To learn more about Jobber, visit https://jobber.com/ .

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber's 200,000 home service professionals have served over 27 million households in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/ .

