Jo Malone London New Campaign featuring Adwoa Aboah, JOMO

JOMO, or the 'joy of missing out' is all about those precious moments where you make your best (bad) excuses, cancel your plans and stay home to give yourself a few hours – or even a whole day – to really, truly relax and restore your energy. Without feeling remotely bad about it. Frankly, when passing up plans means more me-time, self-care and low-key luxuriating, what's not to love?

For those looking for pointers on how to gracefully bow out of your existing plans, Adwoa shares some excellent suggestions in Jo Malone London's latest campaign film.

Discover the products in-store and online including , English Pear & Freesia home candle, Peony & Blush Suede body creme, English Pear & Freesia bath oil, English Pear & Sweet Pea Cologne.

For further press information or images, please contact

Amelia Murray [email protected]

Follow Jo Malone London on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest @JoMaloneLondon #JOMO

About Jo Malone London: Since 1994 Jo Malone London has created a palette of exquisitely simple, elegant scents and curated a world where every sense is indulged. Acquired by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. in 1999, today the brand is internationally known for its unexpected fragrances and distinctly British character.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721102/Jo_Malone_JOMO.mp4

SOURCE Jo Malone London