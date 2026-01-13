Jiwaji Law Strengthens Leadership with Aneka Jiwaji as Co-Founder and Counsel

Sisters unite to deliver a specialized commercial law firm across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Jiwaji Law, a Vancouver-based, specialized commercial law firm committed to human-centred legal services, announces that Aneka Jiwaji has joined the firm as Co-Founder and Counsel, alongside her sister Afshaan Jiwaji. Together, the sisters bring complementary barrister and solicitor expertise to offer innovative, inclusive, and empowering legal solutions that help businesses thrive, positioning Jiwaji Law as a top-tier specialized boutique law firm.

Anika Jiwaji (left) and Afshaan Jiwaji (right), Co-Founders and Counsel of Jiwaji Law. Sister-led and women-founded, Jiwaji Law brings together complementary litigation and transactional expertise to deliver strategic legal counsel for today’s businesses in Canada. (CNW Group/Jiwaji Law)

As lead of the firm's barrister practice, Aneka Jiwaji brings experience from respected regional, national, and international law firms, her role as Litigation Counsel at the British Columbia Securities Commission, and most recently one of British Columbia's leading commercial litigation boutiques. A seasoned litigator, she advises on commercial and securities disputes, regulatory and administrative matters, complex insurance defence and coverage, intellectual property enforcement, and tax-related litigation, and has worked on precedent-setting cases in British Columbia that have shaped the province's legal and regulatory landscape.

"I'm excited to help build a firm that truly reflects my values," says Aneka Jiwaji. "We're bringing together litigation and transactional thinking in a way that allows us to compete with the largest firms and without losing the precision and care of a boutique practice. We're building something exceptional: not just a women-led firm, but a highly competitive one defined by excellence."

Together, Afshaan and Aneka bring the full scope of Barristers & Solicitors services to a modern boutique setting. Their dual perspectives allow clients to receive holistic advice across transactions, growth, governance, and disputes.

With offices in Vancouver and a national reach, Jiwaji Law serves clients across Canada. The firm is also committed to advancing equity through pro bono initiatives supporting women-led startups and underrepresented entrepreneurs.

About Jiwaji Law

Founded in 2025, Jiwaji Law is a women-led boutique commercial law firm delivering solution-oriented counsel across commercial law, intellectual property, tax, securities, and litigation. The firm builds on a proud legal legacy that began in 1994, when Moosa Y. Jiwaji established the original Jiwaji Law in Edmonton, grounded in integrity, rigorous advocacy, and client trust. Reimagined for today's business environment, Jiwaji Law carries that foundation forward with a specialized, modern approach to servicing founders, established businesses, and institutional clients.

CONTACT: Jaclyn Cummings, [email protected]

