JIUBIN FENG and CIM INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC., File No. 2021-27
Ontario Securities Commission
Sep 14, 2022, 17:11 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice of the merits hearing time change on September 19, 2022 in the above named matter. The hearing on September 19, 2022 scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m. will instead commence at 8:30 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article