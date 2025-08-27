Jimmy Delinis charged with securities fraud

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announces that Jimmy Delinis has been charged with fraud contrary to subsections s.126.1(1)(b) of the Securities Act.

The OSC alleges that between October 1, 2021, and July 31, 2024, Mr. Delinis and his company, Azura Futures and Currencies (Azura) raised almost $2.9 million from 38 investors. Mr. Delinis provided investors with investment statements showing impressive monthly returns when in fact, the Azura investment scheme was always losing money.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on this matter on September 25, 2025, at 9:00am in the West Gwillimbury Courthouse located at 57 Holland Street East in Bradford, Ontario.

These charges arise from an investigation by the OSC's Criminal Investigations & Prosecutions team, which is part of the Enforcement Division of the OSC. They investigate securities-related frauds, market manipulation, and related misconduct, including the investigation of repeat offenders and those who breach Capital Markets Tribunal or court orders and bans. Their primary objective is to protect investors and further enhance confidence in the Canadian capital markets through effective enforcement.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

Curtis Lindsay, Ontario Securities Commission, [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]