Jewish Heritage Month Spotlights a Growing Workplace Risk: When Leaders Misunderstand Jewish Identity

As antisemitism rises, leaders are seeking the insight and judgment needed to navigate complex workplace situations with clarity and confidence.

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is marking Jewish Heritage Month at a time when many workplaces are struggling to recognize how Jewish identity and antisemitism are showing up in everyday decisions.

Jewish employees are raising concerns. Leaders are listening. But too often, the response stops there. What follows is not usually overt discrimination, but a series of decisions that reveal a gap in understanding. For example:

Cultural Literacy for Leaders: Jewish Identity in Canada is now available, on demand, through LEV Continuing Education. Post this Cultural Literacy for Leaders: Jewish Identity in Canada New Program Available on Demand (CNW Group/LEV Continuing Education)

A major Jewish holiday is missed on a calendar.

An unrelated event is scheduled on a date that carries meaning for the Jewish community.

A concern about exclusion is acknowledged, but not revisited.

A pattern of unfairness or double standards is raised, then reframed or deferred.

None of these decisions, on their own, appear significant. Taken together, they tell a different story.

They point to a growing disconnect between what leaders believe they understand and what employees are actually experiencing. This pattern is not theoretical. It reflects experiences already unfolding in Canadian workplaces, including Mayer's own, where concerns were acknowledged but not meaningfully addressed, and decisions continued without resolving the underlying issues.

When Understanding Is Missing, Risks Follow

"These are not isolated incidents," said Jill Mayer, professional development consultant, lawyer, and founder of LEV Continuing Education. "They are patterns. And when you don't recognize the pattern, you don't respond to the issue."

That disconnect has real consequences. Employees stop raising concerns. Trust in leadership erodes. Issues escalate, sometimes quietly and sometimes publicly, when they are not addressed early.

This is happening at a time when the stakes are higher. Antisemitism in Canada is not a background issue. It is rising sharply and showing up in ways that are harder to name and harder to manage.

Statistics Canada has reported a sustained increase in hate crimes, with Jewish people consistently the most frequent targets of religion-based incidents. Recently, B'nai Brith Canada has reported record levels of antisemitic incidents nationwide.

This is no longer only a social or cultural issue. It is showing up in workplace decisions, leadership judgment, and increasingly, as a governance risk. Leaders are making decisions in this space every day, often without realizing the implications until after the fact.

Across Canada, complaints, public controversies, and legal actions involving workplaces and institutions are making that clear. These situations rarely begin as major incidents. They begin as moments that were missed or misunderstood.

Why Jewish Identity Is Often Misunderstood

Part of the problem is not necessarily indifference. It may be misalignment.

Most workplace frameworks are built to recognize identity in ways that are visible, consistent, and easily categorized. Jewish identity does not always present that way.

It may not be visible. It may not be named. It may not be understood in the same way as other forms of identity.

At the same time, antisemitism is often recognized only when it is explicit. When it shows up through timing, omission, framing, or uneven treatment, it is easier to miss and easier to explain away.

Leaders may believe they are responding appropriately, while employees experience something very different.

That is where problems take hold. And once they take hold, they are much harder to address.

A Practical Response for Leaders

In response, Mayer has launched Cultural Literacy for Leaders: Jewish Identity in Canada, a self-paced program through LEV Continuing Education for board directors, executives, legal professionals, HR leaders, EDI professionals, and others responsible for workplace culture, risk, and inclusion.

The program focuses on five core areas:

Understanding Jewish Identity and Presence in Canada Jewish Canadians and the Shaping of Canadian Society Holocaust Memory and Antisemitism Jewish Identity, Israel and Religious Life Leadership, Judgment, Governance and Case Studies

"Jewish Heritage Month should not stop at recognition," Mayer said. "Leaders are already making decisions in these situations. The real question is whether they can recognize what they are seeing and respond in a way that is informed and consistent."

Availability

Cultural Literacy for Leaders: Jewish Identity in Canada is now available through LEV Continuing Education as a 90-minute self-paced, on-demand program for individuals, teams, and organizations.

Leaders who develop this capability make better decisions in complex situations. They build trust more quickly. They avoid missteps that are difficult to reverse. And they are better prepared to lead when it matters most.

For group rates or more information, visit:

https://levcontinuingeducation.com/programs/cultural-literacy-for-leaders/

About LEV Continuing Education

LEV Continuing Education provides professional development programs for leaders, lawyers, boards, and organizations. Its programs focus on Leadership, Ethics, and Vision, with practical education designed to support judgment, accountability, inclusion, and responsible decision-making in complex environments.

Website: https://levcontinuingeducation.com/

SOURCE LEV Continuing Education

Media Contact: Jill Mayer, Founder, LEV Continuing Education, Email: [email protected]