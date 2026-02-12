Parkinson's Is Reshaping Canada's Workplaces -- Institutions Must Prepare Now

Rising Diagnoses, an Aging Workforce, and Early-Onset Cases Are Creating New Responsibilities for Employers, HR Leaders, and Institutions

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - A senior partner pauses mid-sentence in a client presentation. A manager notices a colleague's voice has grown softer over the past year. An employee appears less expressive than before. Co-workers quietly wonder: fatigue? stress? decline?

Increasingly, the answer may be Parkinson's disease.

Why Is Parkinson's Becoming a Workplace Leadership Issue?

Parkinson's is widely recognized as one of the fastest-growing neurodegenerative disorders in the world. The World Health Organization has identified Parkinson's as one of the fastest-growing neurological conditions globally.

In Canada, according to Parkinson Canada, more than 110,000 people are living with Parkinson's disease -- and that number is expected to grow as the population ages.

What is less widely understood is that Parkinson's does not only affect retirees. Parkinson Canada reports that a meaningful proportion of individuals are diagnosed before age 60, including cases of early-onset Parkinson's affecting professionals during peak career years.

At the same time, Statistics Canada confirms that Canada's aging workforce is remaining active longer, with increasing participation among individuals aged 55 and older.

The result is a workplace reality many institutions have not formally addressed.

How Does Parkinson's Affect Workplace Performance?

Parkinson's can affect:

Speech and voice modulation

Facial expression

Stamina and energy

Movement and motor coordination

Processing speed

In any role -- from frontline staff to senior leadership -- these changes may be interpreted through the lens of performance expectations, credibility, or engagement, even when judgment and expertise remain strong.

When misunderstood, consequences can include:

Premature performance management decisions

Workplace discrimination concerns

Human rights and employment law exposure

Breaches of privacy

Erosion of employee trust

Loss of institutional knowledge

The impact also extends beyond those diagnosed. Employees across organizations are navigating caregiving responsibilities for family members living with Parkinson's -- raising complex questions about workplace accommodation, disability accommodation, flexibility, and duty of care.

A Call for Institutional Preparedness

"This is not about alarm -- it's about preparedness," said Jill Mayer, Founder of LEV Continuing Education. "If organizations haven't encountered this yet, they likely will soon. Progressive neurological conditions are becoming more visible across the workforce. Leaders and HR professionals must be equipped to respond with clarity, fairness, and integrity -- not uncertainty."

Event Overview

Program: Parkinson's, Law, and Leadership: Navigating Capacity, Credibility, and Care

Date: February 24, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET

Format: Live Virtual Webinar (Canada-wide access)

Host: LEV Continuing Education

The program will bring together HR leaders, legal professionals, senior executives, and professionals living with Parkinson's to examine institutional responsibility around:

Capacity and fluctuating symptoms

Workplace and disability accommodation obligations

Human rights and employment law considerations

Executive credibility and performance interpretation

Governance and duty-of-care responsibilities

Registration:

https://levcontinuingeducation.com/programs/parkinsons-law-and-leadership-navigating-capacity-credibility-and-care/

About LEV Continuing Education

LEV (Leadership, Ethics, Vision) Continuing Education develops interdisciplinary programs for legal, corporate, and governance leaders addressing complex human realities shaping modern professional life.

SOURCE LEV Continuing Education

Media contact: Jill Mayer, [email protected]