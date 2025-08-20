JETOUR Kicks Off 8th Global Fan Festival: Global Charity in Action, Co-Creating the Future with Users

KAIFENG, China, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Recently, JETOUR Auto held its 8th global Fan Festival in the historic city of Kaifeng under the theme "Travel Worldwide." Over 1,000 fans from around the world gathered to participate in the co-creation of JETOUR's first premium off-road SUV, the G700, and witnessed the official launch of"Worldwide Children's Welfare." The event reflected the brand's commitment to user co-creation and global social responsibility.

During the festival, users were invited to visit JETOUR's Kaifeng Intelligent Manufacturing Plant. By closely observing the advanced production lines and strict quality control systems, attendees gained a deeper insight into JETOUR's technical expertise, which reinforced trust in the brand's commitment to quality.

In line with its"Travel Worldwide"vision, JETOUR International launched the "Worldwide Children's Welfare" during the fan festival. The initiative has already been rolled out in South Africa, Iraq and Angola. The project, through activities such as school supply donations and traffic safety education, offers tangible care and support to children in need. At the event, JETOUR also presented the "CSR Contribution Award" to eight users for their outstanding contributions to charitable causes.

A highlight of the festival was the G700 Co-Creation Workshop, a special segment where users were invited to share ideas on vehicle features, optimizations, and real-life usage scenarios. Their enthusiastic input provided valuable feedback for the G700. As JETOUR's first premium off-road SUV, the G700 reflects the brand's "user-oriented" development philosophy—empowering users to shape the future of travel together.

From global charity initiatives to intelligent manufacturing tours and product co-creation, the 8th global Fan Festival embodied JETOUR's brand values. Through charity, technology, and culture, JETOUR continues to strengthen its "Travel+" identity and evolve into a truly "user-oriented" brand.

