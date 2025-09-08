JETOUR G700 Rolls Out to the Middle East, Setting a New Benchmark for Hybrid Off-Road

FUZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- On September 2, JETOUR's first premium hybrid off-road model, the G700, rolled off the production line in Fuzhou, China, and was shipped to the Middle East market. This marks the official beginning of JETOUR's entry into the premium hybrid off-road segment, heralding a new chapter for the brand.

Since its global launch in 2019, JETOUR has sold over 1.93 million vehicles across 91 countries and regions. The brand has developed a diverse product portfolio, with models like the X70 gaining international recognition and achieving cumulative sales exceeding 960,000 units. The DASHING model has received numerous international accolades, including the titles of "Best Midsize SUV" in Saudi Arabia, "Recomendados Autocosmos 2024" in Chile, and "Best Design" in Egypt. The off-road series (T-series) has also gained rapid popularity worldwide, and become the best-selling model in its SUV segment in the Middle East. The launch of the G700 marks JETOUR's entry into the premium hybrid off-road SUV market, ushering in a new phase of global expansion.

As JETOUR's first premium hybrid off-road SUV, the G700 made its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, capturing wide attention with its bold design and luxurious presence. Built on JETOUR's all-new generation all-terrain intelligent architecture — GAIA, the G700 has a solid foundation for performance and reliability. It showcases the brand's latest achievements in hybrid technology. This model not only highlights JETOUR's technological strength but also lays the foundation for its entry into the international premium hybrid off-road segment.

Mr. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, emphasized that the G700 is significant for JETOUR not only as its first premium hybrid off-road model, but also as a carrier of the brand's upward ambition. Under the guidance of the "Travel+" strategy, JETOUR will further cultivate a premium off-road image, and provide users with a more comfortable and personalized driving experience.

It is reported that in September, JETOUR will hold the G700's first media preview in the UAE, providing an in-depth analysis of the vehicle's technology and design philosophy, followed by its overseas launch in the Middle East in November. With the debut of the G700, JETOUR is set to truly usher in its own new era of premium hybrid off-road vehicles.

