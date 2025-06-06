JETOUR G700's Historic Debut at the 2025 Taklimakan Rally

WUHU, China, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- In the recently concluded 2025 Taklamakan Rally (TAR), the JETOUR G700 achieved remarkable results. Driven by Li Chengpeng and Zhang Jianfeng, the JETOUR G700 participated in the race before its official launch. It won multiple group stage championships, and the entire team successfully finished the race, conquering 4,500 km of China's most brutal terrain over 13 grueling days. This victory not only shattered doubts about the off-road capabilities of new energy vehicles but also showcased JETOUR's innovation on the global stage.

Unstoppable Performance: G700 Dominates the "New Hell" of Off-Roading

The 2025 TAR Rally raised the stakes with extended routes totaling 2,350 km of special stages, weaving through deserts, canyons, and riverbeds. The G700 dominated iconic sections like Yue Liang Po and the perilous N39 "Death Stage," where scorching heat and relentless sandstorms tested its limits. Competing against elite rivals across 12 treacherous stages, the G700 stood out.

GAIA Architecture: The Unstoppable Force Behind Victory

The fuel-powered vehicles have long dominated premium off-roading due to new energy limitations in extreme terrain, while JETOUR's GAIA architecture breaks the mold. Its dual-power Super Hybrid and Amphibious Range-Extender systems deliver instant torque, sustained power, and extended range—finally bringing electrified performance to the most demanding environments.

Key to its success was the Super Hybrid system, featuring a 2.0TD engine with 45.5% thermal efficiency and an 800V 4C battery capable of 490kW discharge power. The G700 tackled extreme conditions with unwavering reliability, thanks to its 1,300 MPa armored battery casing and real-time temperature monitoring.

Relentless Stability, Uncompromising Reliability: The G700's Winning Formula

The G700's unibody frame, triple differential locks, and adjustable suspension ensured stability across diverse terrains. In the SS3 Kepin Stage, its cloud-platform chassis excelled in rocky canyons, while intelligent terrain management aced the shifting sands of SS2 Alar. Driver Li Chengpeng praised its comfort: "Unlike traditional off-roaders, the G700 lets you enjoy the ride even on brutal corrugated roads."

A New Era Begins: The Future of Electrified Off-Roading

With cutting-edge hybrid technology and battle-tested resilience, the G700 embodies the future of adventure, proving that innovation and endurance can conquer any terrain. The model is expected to make its global debut in the fourth quarter of this year. With performance surpassing expectations, the G700 is poised to go "Beyond the Horizon".

