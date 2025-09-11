JennAir Redefines Luxury and Inclusive Design as Presenting Sponsor of Interior Design Show Vancouver 2025

Sponsorship marks West Coast commitment with the new JennAir Experience Centre in Vancouver Unveiled Alongside IDS

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, luxury appliance brand, JennAir, announced it will be the presenting sponsor of the 2025 Interior Design Show (IDS) in Vancouver, taking place September 25-28, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. A disruptor of design and innovation, JennAir® Appliances will showcase its latest product offerings and host a compelling panel discussion on the future of inclusive design.

As presenting sponsor of IDS Vancouver 2025, JennAir brand invites guests to explore the 'Dimensions of Luxury' - an engaging in-booth experience highlighting the depth, detail and disruptive design behind each of the brand's latest kitchen innovations. In addition, the brand will host an expert panel titled "Designing Belonging with JennAir: Creating Inclusive Spaces for All", offering a stimulating conversation around how pushing boundaries in design can lead to a more inclusive future.

"We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of IDS Vancouver, a true cornerstone event for the design community in Canada" said Edmond Chung, JennAir Brand Lead in Canada. "This year's event is extra special for JennAir brand, as it coincides with the opening of our new Experience Centre in downtown Vancouver, and so we're looking forward to engaging with the West Coast design community at IDS, and celebrating our more permanent presence in this vibrant design hub."

Will Sorrell, National Director, IDS Vancouver, added, "We are excited to welcome JennAir brand as our presenting sponsor for 2025. Their dedication to innovation and their focus on pushing boundaries in design make them the perfect partner. The JennAir brand's presence, including their 'Designing Belonging' panel, will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of this year's show."

JennAir 'Dimensions of Luxury' (September 25 - 28, Booth 1024)

Step into JennAir brand's 'Dimensions of Luxury' at IDS, to experience disruptive and unique design expressions through its latest product innovations, including:

JennAir® Downdraft Induction Cooktop: Unlocking infinite design potential, this cooktop integrates powerful and quiet ventilation directly into the cooking surface, making even floating islands a reality.

JennAir® Panel-Ready Built-In Wine Column Refrigerator: New, state-of-the-art wine columns, meticulously engineered to protect your wine and provide flawless preservation with dual-independent temperature zones, intuitive technology, and a sophisticated aesthetic.

JennAir® Leather Cuts Column Panels Collection: A collection that rewrites the rules of customization, featuring five distinct designs - Carbon , Cognac, Croc, Caviar, and Mystic - for Column Refrigeration swathed in seductive Italian leather.

, Cognac, Croc, Caviar, and Mystic - for Column Refrigeration swathed in seductive Italian leather. JennAir® Induction Professional-Style Range: A centerpiece of any space, this range combines striking design with precise, powerful induction technology, featuring tactile knobs and versatile cooking surfaces, with a sleek black glass cooktop finish.

Created in collaboration with Consentino Canada, and Ames Tile & Stone, 'Dimensions of Luxury' showcases unparalleled design and craftsmanship, elevating the luxury kitchen experience through exquisite stonework, bespoke flooring and innovative solutions for the ultimate sanctuary for home entertaining.

JennAir Expert Panel (September 26, 11:30am-12:30pm, Main Stage)

Hosted by equity consultant and educator, Chanelle Tye, "Designing Belonging with JennAir: Creating Inclusive Spaces for All" will explore how equity, cultural sensitivity, and accessibility are driving the future of design, empowering architects and designers to create environments that not only inspire but truly include. Panelists include Phyllis Lui, Co-founder of Kalu Interiors; Jason Hurd, Principal and Partner of aodbt; and Alykhan Velji, Creative Director of Alykhan Velji Designs.

New Showroom Collaboration between JennAir® Appliances and KI ATELIER

JennAir brand is also thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with KI ATELIER for a new showroom in downtown Vancouver, offering a curated environment for experiencing modern kitchen and interior innovations.

Located at 101 Water Street in Vancouver's historic Gastown district, the new 7,000 square foot showroom will present KI ATELIER's refined European cabinetry and integrated systems alongside JennAir brand's innovative appliances that are shaping the modern kitchen space, and will be open to the public in September 2025.

For more information about JennAir brand's presence at IDS Vancouver 2025, visit interiordesignshow.com/vancouver and to learn more about new JennAir innovations, visit jennair.ca.

ABOUT JENNAIR

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn, JennAir brand's founder, forged the path to an open concept floor plan and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, the JennAir brand fearlessly carries its torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. JennAir brand crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir brand offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To book an appointment at the JennAir Experience Centre or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir brand, please visit JennAir.ca or join us on instagram.com/JennAirCanada .

ABOUT THE INTERIOR DESIGN SHOW

The Interior Design Show (IDS) Vancouver returns from September 25 - 28, 2025. Western Canada's biggest design show highlights Canadian and international designers and exhibitors, giving visitors a global perspective on the future of design.

