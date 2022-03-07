JEMTEC ADOPTS 2022 STOCK OPTION PLAN AND ISSUES GRANTS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - JEMTEC Inc. (TSXV: JTC) (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Board of Directors has adopted a 10% fixed stock option plan (the "2022 Plan"). The 2022 Plan is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Pursuant to the 2022 Plan, the Board of Directors may, from time to time, grant options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at such price and on such terms as determined by the Board in accordance with the 2022 Plan. Subject to confirmation from the Exchange, the maximum number of options which may be issued pursuant to the 2022 Plan is 298,278.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 139,000 options (consisting of 88,102 options under the 2018 Plan and 50,898 conditional grants under the 2022 Plan) to the directors of the Company at an exercise price of $2.09 per share. All options are subject to vesting over 2 years and expire 4 years after the date of grant. Options granted under the 2022 Plan may not be exercised until Exchange approval has been received.

