Jeanne D'Arc Basin Exploration Drilling Project - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, Nov.25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment for the Jeanne D'Arc Basin Exploration Drilling Project, proposed by Husky Oil Operations Ltd. and ExxonMobil Canada Ltd., located approximately 350 kilometres offshore, east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report, which includes the Agency's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, the proposed mitigation measures, and the follow-up program.

The Agency also invites comments on the potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding on the proponents if the project is allowed to proceed.

This project has benefited from several public and Indigenous consultation opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until January 3, 2020.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80130). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

Following the public comment period, the Environmental Assessment Report and potential environmental assessment conditions will be finalized and provided to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, along with comments received. The Minister will make a decision on whether the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #JeanneDarcBasinDrilling

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-549-3870, iaac.media.aeic@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.ceaa.gc.ca/

