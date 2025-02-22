Jean Perrin brand Morbier de Scey and Raclette de Scey (cheeses) recalled due to possible contamination with pathogenic E. coli Français

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Morbier de Scey and Raclette de Scey (cheeses)

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - E. Coli - other pathogenic

Distribution:
Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
Quebec
Possibly other provinces and territories

