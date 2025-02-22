Jean Perrin brand Morbier de Scey and Raclette de Scey (cheeses) recalled due to possible contamination with pathogenic E. coli Français
Feb 22, 2025, 18:10 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Morbier de Scey and Raclette de Scey (cheeses)
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - E. Coli - other pathogenic
Distribution:
Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
Quebec
Possibly other provinces and territories
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
