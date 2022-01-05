Jean-Guy Desjardins to Become Executive Chairman of the Board of Fiera Capital

Jean-Philippe Lemay Appointed Global President and Chief Executive Officer

MONTREAL, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced that as part of its CEO succession plan, Mr. Jean-Guy Desjardins, founder of Fiera Capital, will become Executive Chairman of Fiera Capital's Board of Directors and Jean-Philippe Lemay Global President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Fiera Capital, effective January 1, 2022. Jean-Guy Desjardins will remain active in key strategic and investment decisions within the organization, including an ongoing commitment to serving the firm's clients.

"I have had the privilege of realizing the dream of building a global top-tier asset management firm with a strong team of leaders and portfolio managers who contribute every day to our success and our continued sustainable growth. We have a clear strategy and vision for the future, and there has never been a better time to proceed with the next phase of our leadership transition," said Jean-Guy Desjardins.

"Since joining Fiera Capital, Jean-Philippe has built a solid reputation as a respected leader and an impressive track record, notably in successfully implementing Fiera Capital's global vision over the past few years. His deep knowledge of the investment industry and of our firm, both from a distribution and operational standpoint, confirms my choice and makes him uniquely qualified to take on the role of Global President and CEO. He embodies our core values and I have full confidence in his ability to lead our growth in the years to come, together with the talented leadership team in place," added Mr. Desjardins.

"I want to sincerely thank Jean-Guy and the Board for their trust and confidence in me," said Jean-Philippe Lemay. "I have had the privilege of working closely with Jean-Guy over the last decade and to benefit from his vast experience and invaluable insights. I look forward to continuing to work with him, the leadership team and our employees worldwide on the exciting opportunities ahead for Fiera Capital," he added.

"The Board is very pleased to be able to continue to benefit from Jean-Guy's leadership and has full confidence in Jean-Philippe, a widely respected leader with a proven capacity to deliver ambitious results," said David R. Shaw, Lead Director of Fiera Capital's Board of Directors.

Jean-Philippe Lemay has over 20 years of leadership and investment experience. He joined Fiera Capital in 2012 where he has since held various executive roles of increasing responsibility, including that of Global President and Chief Operating Officer since March 2020, during which time he successfully led Public Markets and Global Distribution activities, while managing the operational side of the firm. He was previously responsible for Fiera Capital's Canadian division since 2017. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA), a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA) and is a CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investments Analyst) charter holder.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$180.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Analysts and investors, Marie-France Guay, Senior Vice-President, Treasury and Investor Relations, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 294-5878, [email protected]; Media inquiries - Global, Alex-Anne Carrier, Senior Advisor, External Communications, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 262-5668, [email protected]