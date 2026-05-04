MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Colas Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-François Bolduc, P.Eng., MBA, as President, Groupe Colas Québec Inc.

Colas in Québec is a leading player in transportation infrastructure construction and maintenance as well as aggregate materials production in the province, operating 65 facilities and employing close to 2,000 people across Quebec.

Jean-François Bolduc, President of Groupe Colas Québec Inc. (CNW Group/Colas Canada)

Jean-François Bolduc brings an impressive track record as a global engineering, consulting, environmental services and senior construction executive with more than 30 years of experience delivering projects, solutions and services to governments, corporate and industrial clients in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. In his most recent executive role, Mr. Bolduc led the development of LOGISTEC Environmental Services and SANEXEN Environmental Services in North America as President. He previously served as Regional Chief Executive Officer (EMEA) for Environmental Resources Management (ERM) with a strong focus on business strategy, operational excellence and talent development. Mr. Bolduc also served as President of Golder Europe, accelerating regional collaboration, business resilience and client focus. In the earlier part of his executive career, Mr. Bolduc founded and led Golder Construction, an innovative environmental and ground engineering solutions provider in Canada.

Hands-on and values-driven, Mr. Bolduc is known for his boots-on-the-ground leadership style, building high-performing teams, and fostering strong relationships with employees, clients, and public sector stakeholders. He brings a deep understanding of Québec's public infrastructure ecosystem as well as extensive experience managing decentralized, branch-based operations.

"Jean-François brings a proven track record of transformation, operational excellence, people-centred and business outcomes-centred leadership. His experience leading complex, multi-regional organizations and delivering sustainable performance makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead Colas in Quebec into its next phase of development," said François Vachon, P.Eng., President of Colas Canada Inc.

"I am honoured to join Colas in Quebec at an important moment in its evolution. I look forward to working closely with our teams and our people to strengthen alignment, performance, and operational excellence, while building on Colas' strong foundation and leadership position in the Quebec market," said Jean-François Bolduc.

About Groupe Colas Québec Inc.

Colas has been present in Quebec for over 60 years. The company has grown through mergers, acquisitions and organic growth, integrating regional flagships whose identities, strengths and values it has preserved. This has created a significant brand portfolio for a unique service proposition that consists of building and maintaining transportation infrastructures and producing construction materials for this industry.

Colas Quebec

About Colas Canada Inc.

Colas is a Canadian leader in transportation infrastructure - materials, construction, and maintenance. Backed by our network of Colas companies across Canada and the Colas Group worldwide, Colas offers a wide range of innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure. Colas companies in Canada are part of Colas SA, a global player in the construction and maintenance of transport infrastructures and a subsidiary of the Bouygues group.

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SOURCE Colas Canada

MEDIA CONTACT: Gabriel Roy, [email protected], +1 (437) 341-7287