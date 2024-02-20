TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - JDRF and Sanofi Canada are announcing a partnership aimed at amplifying awareness around type 1 diabetes (T1D), a chronic autoimmune condition, and the role screening could play in the early detection of this disease.

Nationally, the number of individuals diagnosed with T1D is growing at an estimated 4.4% per year. This places Canada among the countries in the world with the highest rate of new T1D cases each year. While many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for over 50% of all T1D cases. Traditionally, a diagnosis of T1D follows the onset of clinical symptoms, such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, and weight loss, however, the underlying autoimmune damage on pancreatic beta cells begins long before these signs become apparent.

The evolution of T1D unfolds through three discernible stages, with the initial 'silent' phase characterized by the presence of autoantibodies and no overt symptoms. Creating awareness of the stages leading to the onset of clinical disease could mitigate the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a life-threatening condition that often accompanies the diagnosis of T1D. Early detection could help keep people out of the hospital and reduce the significant financial burden on the healthcare system.

Through this partnership, JDRF Canada and Sanofi Canada will work to increase awareness of T1D and the potential of screening to benefit individuals and families at risk of the disease in the future. T1D screening is a key pillar of JDRF's strategy internationally, as it has the power to detect who is at risk and, in turn, will enable the delivery of education and support to improve outcomes. This new partnership will focus on disseminating resources and support for Canadians at risk of developing T1D and their healthcare providers, to foster a culture of active health management.

At Sanofi, we believe diabetes education is a critical tool for individuals living with the condition and for the healthcare professionals who care for them. At the core of our partnership with JDRF lies a shared commitment to shed light on the journey towards the onset of T1D. By illuminating the stages preceding clinical symptoms, we aim to equip individuals with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about their health. Early detection can empower individuals to face an eventual diagnosis with the education and support to preemptively manage their condition.

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. JDRF partners across the full T1D development pipeline – including academic institutions, governments and corporations – to fund research and advocate for the delivery of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout Canada and five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

In Canada, Sanofi employs over 2,000 people and invests annually of 20% of its revenue in biopharma research, representing CAD $1.2 billion in R&D over the last decade, creating jobs, business, and opportunities throughout the country. From our state-of-the-art Campus in Toronto, we research, develop, manufacture, commercialize and distribute Sanofi products to people in this country and around the world.

In 2024, we are celebrating 110 years of heritage. What started as a small laboratory in May of 1914, has evolved to become the largest biomanufacturing facility in Canada. Today, we remain committed to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicine and vaccine solutions for people that need them.

