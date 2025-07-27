BANGKOK, July 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- JBO, a well-established online gaming and entertainment platform, is pleased to announce an exciting new promotion tailored for the highly anticipated Esports World Cup 2025. Esports enthusiasts in Thailand now have a compelling opportunity to win up to 30,000 Jcoin by placing wagers on the thrilling "World Cup Qualifiers" matches. This shows JBO Thailand's commitment to giving great value and fun experiences to all its players.

JBO Thailand Launches Esports World Cup Promotion with Rewards Up to 30,000 Jcoin (PRNewsfoto/JBO)

This exclusive event is ongoing and will conclude on August 24, 2025, at 23:59 (GMT+8). This period strategically aligns with the intensified global esports calendar, leading up to the Esports World Cup and its critical qualifying rounds. JBO Thailand is actively creating an immersive environment that allows fans to engage more deeply with preferred teams and competitive events. Participation in the promotion is straightforward. Players are simply required to place bets on eligible "Esports World Cup Qualifiers" matches through JBO's designated esports betting providers, IM Esports and TF Esports. The promotion is conveniently accessible via the "Reward Corner" section on the JBO platform, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience for all participants.

At the core of this attractive offer is JBO's innovative Jcoin reward system. Players who log in to JBO and achieve a weekly turnover exceeding 3,000 in the Esports category will automatically qualify for Jcoin rewards. The reward system gives bigger prizes as you play more, with up to 30,000 Jcoin available each week.

JBO also ensures a smooth and secure experience through the easy-to-use JBO app available for both Android and iOS devices. With fast withdrawals and smooth gameplay, the platform is ideal for esports fans to enjoy and earn real rewards. JBO is trusted across Asia and has Dimitar Berbatov as its brand ambassador, showing it as a top sportsbook and esports operator.

Bio:

JBO or Just Bet Online, is a trusted online gaming website that started in 2019 catering Thailand users. Players can bet on popular games like DOTA 2, CS:GO, and ROV, or enjoy fun slot machines and real-time casino tables. It also hosts fun events such as the JBO Thailand Super Cup engaging football fans.

Contact:

JBO Thailand Official Website: https://go.jbo8.xyz/th

Facebook: https://go.jbo8.xyz/th-jboofficialfb

Instagram: https://go.jbo8.xyz/th-jboofficial-insta

Tiktok: https://go.jbo8.xyz/th-jboofficial-tiktok

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738210/JBO_Thailand_Esports_World_Cup.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738209/5431206/JBO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE JBO

Email: [email protected]