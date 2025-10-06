JBO Thailand Launches a Promotional Campaign for 2026 FIFA World Cup

BANGKOK, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- JBO Thailand is excited to announce its exclusive promotion for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, offering players an incredible opportunity to win a fully-paid trip to the Final round and earn up to 7,000 Jcoin.

This exciting campaign is ongoing and will conclude on November 19, 2025, at 23:59 (GMT+8), providing football fans plenty of time to participate and secure fantastic rewards. To join the promotion, participants simply need to place bets on the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers matches through the JBO sportsbook platform. The JBO promotion can be accessed via the "Reward Corner" section on the JBO website.

A total of 18 lucky winners will be selected to receive the grand prize, which includes a fully paid trip for two people to the 2026 World Cup Final. The package includes round-trip flights, 4 to 5-star hotel accommodations, local transportation, match tickets, and cash support for travel expenses. In addition, players can earn up to 7,000 Jcoin based on their turnover, with rewards available across different tiers.

With the JBO easy-to-use platform, fans can enjoy the football matches and earn real rewards. The JBO App, available on both Android and iOS, provides a secure and smooth experience with quick withdrawals and easy gameplay. JBO provides a reliable platform for esports and traditional sports betting, offering opportunities to enjoy popular events and earn rewards. Trusted across Asia, JBO is proud to have Dimitar Berbatov as its brand ambassador, proving its position as a top sportsbook and esports operator.

About JBO:

JBO, or Just Bet Online, is a trusted online gaming website that launched in 2019, catering to players in Thailand. Players can enjoy popular games like DOTA 2, CS:GO, and ROV, as well as fun slot machines and real-time casino tables. The platform also hosts exciting events, such as the JBO Thailand Super Cup, engaging football fans. JBO keeps players entertained while providing a safe and seamless gaming experience across desktop and mobile.

